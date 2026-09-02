Ken Russell’s ‘The Devils’ Sneak Preview Screenings Sell Out Nationwide | Exclusive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Ken Russell’s “The Devils” is already a demonic hit.

The nationwide 35mm sneak preview screenings – happening in cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Chicago, Portland, Nashville and Boston – are completely sold out ahead of the 1971 film’s theatrical re-release in October.

If there’s any indication of just how healthy and robust the theatrical marketplace is, this controversial, largely banned 55-year-old film has already become a box office success.

The 10 35mm locations, in eight markets, have all sold out their Thursday previews. On Oct. 16, it will arrive in more than 85 domestic markets.

Play video

“The Devils” is being released in its definitive NC-17 cut, completely remastered, by Clockwork, the new Warner Bros. imprint dedicated to artier fare. The film, starring Oliver Reed, Dudley Sutton, Max Adrian and Vanessa Redgrave, was based on “The Devils of Loudun” by Aldous Huxley, along with John Whiting’s 1960 play “The Devils,” and is based, in part, on the life of a 17th century priest who was accused of witchcraft.

From the get-go the film was seen as hugely controversial, both for its bold sexual content and frank violence, along with its stern commentary on religion. Subsequently, it was heavily edited and censored and was largely unavailable for years on home video. Now it’s back, in a very big way.

When the trailer debuted online it garnered nearly 16 million views, with zero paid media. This was generated largely by Gen Z cinephiles who are chomping at the bit to see this resurrected classic. (Just imagine how Letterboxd is going to light up with all the film freaks logging “The Devils” as quickly as they can.) The new restoration premiered earlier this summer at the Cannes Film Festival.

Tickets for the one-week-only theatrical engagement of “The Devils” will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 16.