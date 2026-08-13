‘The Devils’ NC-17 Re-Release Gets Eye-Popping New Trailer

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“The Devils” are on their way.

A restored 4K re-release of Ken Russell’s controversial classic, which has been largely unavailable in the United States, is arriving this fall in a limited, one-week engagement beginning Oct. 16, complete with select 35mm screenings. (It will be followed by a U.K. release on Oct. 30 — just in time for Halloween.) And ahead of the re-release, Clockwork, the new artsy Warner Bros. imprint, has unveiled a new trailer, which you can watch below. Those with epilepsy or photosensitivity might want to skip it; there are a whole lot of flashing lights in this one.

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The 1971 horror movie, starring Vanessa Redgrave and Oliver Reed, is based in part on Aldous Huxley’s 1952 nonfiction book “The Devils of Loudun,” along with John Whiting’s 1960 play “The Devils.” Reed plays a 17th-century priest accused of witchcraft; Redgrave is the nun who instigates the accusations against Reed’s priest.

Controversial since its release for its frank depictions of sex and violence and what was considered sacrilegious imagery, the film was awarded an X rating in America and the United Kingdom. Elsewhere, it was heavily edited or outright banned. Since its initial release, “The Devils” has been largely unavailable on home video or in revival screenings.

But now, “The Devils” has returned.

This uncensored, NC-17-rated version — the first time Warner Bros. has ever released a film with this rating in its 103-year history — first debuted at this summer’s Cannes Film Festival. “The Devils” also serves as the inaugural release for Clockwork, Warner Bros.’ new specialty label. Talk about making a splash. The film will also screen as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

See what all the fuss was about when “The Devils” opens for its one-week-only, can’t-miss-it engagement Oct. 16. Hell yes.