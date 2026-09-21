David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s First Imax Movie

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Cliff Booth is back.

After a Super Bowl teaser that never went online and a few other teases here and there, Netflix finally released the official trailer for “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” on Monday.

Directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino, the film is not only a continuation of the story that Tarantino began in his Oscar-winning “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” it’s the first Netflix movie to be released in Imax theaters around the world.

Set in 1977, eight years after the events of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the new film finds Booth no longer working as a stunt man, but now serving as a fixer for powerful people.

Per the official synopsis, “He’s curious when he gets a call from talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), on behalf of her client, TV megastar Charlie Peters (Scott Caan) — a man known for doing his own stunts. And he’s further entertained and intrigued when he meets other characters in Charlie’s world, from his knowing wife Toni (Carla Gugino) to pro football champion turned screen star Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Then there are the Verdusco brothers (Matt Groove and JB Tadena), mysterious gangsters causing mayhem across the city. What was once a fairytale is now a crime story — a cocktail of violence, ambition, and desire that could only happen in LA.”

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” will be released exclusively in Imax theaters on Nov. 25 before it hits Netflix on Dec. 23, playing in the large film format for two weeks.

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Originally, Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” was earmarked for this special Imax release, but Netflix ended up pushing that film to February where it will now get a full wide theatrical release around the world. In its sted, the streamer opted to slot Fincher and Tarantino’s first team-up, much to the delight of cinephiles around the world.

The story of “The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” originated as Tarantino’s 10th and final film, but after he wrote the screenplay he decided he didn’t want his last movie to be a retread of something he’d done before, so he was going to shelve it. With the filmmaker’s blessing, Pitt asked Tarantino if he could show the script to Fincher — Tarantino’s self-professed favorite director — to see if he’d be interested, and the rest is history.

Fincher reunites with his frequent cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt on the film, who won an Oscar for shooting “Mank” and also shot Fincher’s “Mindhunter” and his last film “The Killer.”

The film also stars Peter Weller, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian, and is produced by Pitt and Ceán Chaffin.