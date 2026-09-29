‘The Love Hypothesis’ Sequel in the Works at MRC, Amazon

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Despite the fact that it’s only been on Prime Video for a week, a “Love Hypothesis” sequel is already in the works.

Author Ali Hazelwood, who wrote the romantic comedy bestseller on which the Lili Reinhart/Tom Bateman movie is based, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she’s publishing a sequel called “The Two-Body Problem” in February, and that MRC and Amazon MGM Studios are developing an adaptation of that sequel book.

“’I wrote a sequel to The Love Hypothesis’” is not a sentence I thought I’d say a year or so ago, but now I weirdly can’t imagine a world in which The Two-Body Problem doesn’t exist. I’m really eager to talk more about this book and how it came about in the next few months. For now let me just say that the TLH movie and its cast made me fall for Adam and Olive all over again, that revisiting them was an absolute pleasure,” she wrote.

The book picks up where “The Love Hypothesis” leaves off, with Olive (Reinhart) and Adam (Bateman) now a happy couple after their fake-dating scheme turned into real love.

“As someone who gets VERY attached to stories and characters, I know that unannounced sequels can be blindsiding, so feel free to skip this book and overwrite it with whatever headcanon you prefer, and I’ll see you on the next one! But if you want to read more about Adam and Olive, The Two-Body Problem spans a couple of years, and it’s a mix of slice of life, postdoctoral turmoil, and unflinching exploration of the hardest challenge one will face in a long-term relationship: deciding what to have for dinner. If you pick it up, I really hope you enjoy,” Hazelwood continued.

The author cautioned that “nothing is guaranteed” when it comes to the film sequel, but if social media buzz is any indication, “The Love Hypothesis” is pretty darn successful for Prime Video. The film was released straight to streaming last week.

Hazelwood’s book “The Love Hypothesis” was originally based on her own fan fiction about Rey and Kylo Ren from “Star Wars.” Names and scenarios were changed for the eventual book, which itself became a hit and spurred MRC and Amazon to greenlight a film adaptation from director Claire Scanlon.