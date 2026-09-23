Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“The Love Hypothesis” is now streaming on Prime Video and, like any good rom-com, it’s chock-full of needle drops, and you’ll definitely recognize some of those voices.

In fact, you’ll recognize the first one right away, and it just so happens to be a very intentional easter egg. The film kicks off with Gracie Abrams’ song “Mess It Up.” For those unaware, Gracie Abrams is the daughter of J.J. Abrams, who produced the “Star Wars” sequel series and directed both “The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” What’s the connection? “The Love Hypothesis” actually originated as “Star Wars” fanfiction, about Kylo Ren and Rey.

Ironically, “The Love Hypothesis” stars Tom Bateman as Adam Carlsen, the character based on Kylo Ren — and Bateman just so happens to be married to Daisy Ridley in real life. Ridley, of course, literally played Rey onscreen in Abrams’ movies.

It all comes full circle, doesn’t it? That said, there are certainly more artists than just Abrams on the soundtrack, so let’s shout them out too.

Here are all the songs in “The Love Hypothesis”:

“Mess It Up” by Gracie Abrams

“It’s Real” by Real Estate

“Sidelines” by Cole Simon

“The Gattaca Blues” by The Veldt

“Make Out Room” by MANICS

“Bounce to This” by Freestylers feat. Alaska MC

“Head Over Heels” by The Go-Go’s

“Until We Get There” by Lucius

“Cowboy” by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

“I’m Still Here” by Katie Garfield

“Gone” by Haim

“The Love Hypothesis” is now streaming on Prime Video.