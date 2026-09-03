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There are several noteworthy originals premiering on Amazon’s Prime Video this month. On Sept. 16, the streamer is set to roll out its “Reacher” spinoff “Neagley,” which gives Maria Sten’s fan-favorite “Reacher” standout Frances her turn in the spotlight.

A week later, “The Love Hypothesis” is slated to make its long-awaited premiere on Sept. 23. Based on Ali Hazelwood’s novel of the same name, director Claire Scanlon’s new film stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as a professor and his PhD student who start a fake relationship to test their theories about love.

This month, the streamer has also added a number of classic films to its platform, including both the 1962 and 1991 versions of “Cape Fear,” the 1976 and 2013 adaptations of Stephen King’s “Carrie” and director Michael Mann’s immensely entertaining 2004 crime thriller starring Tom Cruise, “Collateral.”

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Prime Video in September.

Sept. 1

“American Classic” (2026)

“Desperate Housewives” Seasons 1-8 (2004)

“Everybody Loves Raymond” Seasons 1-9 (1996)

“Over the Garden Wall” (2014)

“A Serious Man” (2009)

“Ali G Indahouse: The Movie” (2003)

“Army Of Darkness” (1993)

“Atomic Blonde” (2017)

“Bird On A Wire” (1990)

“Blow Out” (1981)

“Blue Crush” (2002)

“Blue Crush 2” (2011)

“Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” (2006)

“Breaking News In Yuba County” (2021)

“Breezy” (1973)

“Bruno” (2009)

“Cape Fear” (1962)

“Cape Fear” (1991)

“Carlito’s Way” (1993)

“Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power” (2005)

“Carrie” (1976)

“Carrie” (2013)

“Cat People” (1982)

“Chef” (2014)

“Collateral” (2004)

“Conor Mcgregor: Notorious” (2017)

“Coogan’s Bluff” (1968)

“Death Becomes Her” (1992)

“Devil” (2010)

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (1988)

“Don’t Breathe” (2016)

“Dracula Untold” (2014)

“Dressed to Kill” (1980)

“Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite” (1972)

“Eagle Eye” (2008)

“Eastern Promises” (2007)

“Fear” (1996)

“For Love Of The Game” (1999)

“Frost/Nixon” (2009)

“George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead” (2005)

“Halloween II” (1981)

“Halloween III: Season of the Witch” (1982)

“Hannibal” (2001)

“Hart’s War” (2002)

“Hour Of The Gun” (1967)

“Ice Age” (2002)

“Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009)

“It Came From Outer Space” (1953)

“Jack Reacher” (2012)

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” (2016)

“Leatherheads” (2008)

“Matinee” (1993)

“Max” (2015)

“Meet Joe Black” (1998)

“Morbius” (2022)

“Mr. Baseball” (1992)

“Munich” (2006)

“Now You See Me” (2013)

“Now You See Me 2” (2016)

“Overboard” (1987)

“Prince of Darkness” (1987)

“Raging Bull” (1980)

“Rain Man” (1988)

“Raising Cain” (1992)

“Reality Bites” (1994)

“The Skeleton Key” (2005)

“Slaughterhouse-Five” (1972)

“Teen Wolf” (1985)

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” (2023)

“The Alamo” (1960)

“The Bone Collector” (1999)

“The Brink’s Job” (1978)

“The Edge Of Seventeen” (2017)

“The First Omen” (2024)

“The Great Escape” (1963)

“The Greatest Story Ever Told” (1965)

“The Horse Soldiers” (1959)

“The Longest Yard” (2005)

“The Motorcycle Diaries” (2004)

“The Mummy” (2017)

“The Muse” (1999)

“The Purge” (2013)

“The Purge: Anarchy” (2014)

“The Purge: Election Year” (2016)

“The River Wild” (1994)

“The Shepherd of the Hills” (1941)

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

“The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” (2004)

“The Thing” (1982)

“The Visit” (2013)

“The War Wagon” (1967)

“They Live” (1988)

“Uptown Girls” (2003)

“Valkyrie” (2008)

“Valley Girl” (1983)

“Van Helsing” (2004)

“Videodrome” (1983)

“Wild at Heart” (1990)

“Winchester ’73” (1950)

“Windtalkers” (2002)

“Witness For The Prosecution” (1957)

“Trap” (2024)

Sept. 2

“The Runner” (2026)

Sept. 4

“The Grand Tour” Season 7

Sept. 9

“Drawn Together” (2026)

Sept. 10

“Bombshell” (2019)

Sept. 12

“A Love Other Than Yours” (2026)

Sept. 15

“Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train” (2021)

Sept. 16

“Neagley” Season 1

Sept. 18

“You+Me – Against the World” (2026)

Sept. 23

“The Love Hypothesis” (2026)

Sept. 24

“Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story” (2026)

“The Fire Inside” (2024)

Sept. 25

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019)