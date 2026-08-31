Everything New on Streaming in September: Netflix, HBO Max and More

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Fall is upon us once again, and that means it’s time to get into your comfort film and spooky season favorites. But where can you find them all right now?

As always, each streamer shakes up its catalogue at the start of a new month. Licensing rights change, things sometimes move from one streamer to another, it’s a lot to keep track of. That’s why we’re making sure you don’t have to be the one to keep track — we’ll do it for you. Whether you’re searching for one title in particular or just curious to see what your go-to streamer has this month, we’ve got you covered.

You’ll find everything new on streaming this month listed by streamer, below.

Netflix

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” (Credit: Netflix)

September 1

17 Again

About Time

Alien

Aliens

Antz

Battleship

Big Daddy

The Blues Brothers

The Boy Next Door

Conan the Barbarian

Cruel Intentions

Dragnet

The Flintstones

Gothika

Greta

Heartland: Season 19

Jared Freid: The Family Plan

Jarhead

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kick-Ass 2

Knocked Up

Liar Liar

Neighbors

Phantom Thread

Ready or Not

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

The Rite

Scarface

Shark Tale

Sleepless in Seattle

Straight Outta Compton

T2 Trainspotting

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Uncle Buck

Unfriended

Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly

September 2

Driven: Seasons 1-3

Lovesick

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Death Island

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Turning Point: Generation 9/11

September 3

Fito Páez: The World Within a Song

Folktales

The Gentlemen: Season 2

Major Crimes: Seasons 1-6

Smile 2

September 4

Earle Meets World

Teenage Wasteland

September 5

Emeril Tailgates: Season 1

September 8

DANG!

Fauda: Season 5

Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav

Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool

Getty Images

September 9

Prom Night

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?

September 10

Call My Agent! The Movie

Crew Girl

NFL Melbourne Game — Live Event (5:35 p.m. PT / 8:35 p.m. ET)

The Perfect Lie

We Don’t Live Here Anymore

September 11

Go Team!

Physical 100: Italy: Season 1: Batch 1

Stolen Heartbeats

Tribeca 25

September 13

Dog Man

September 14

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 14

Hot Ones: Extra Heat: Episode 2

When Hope Calls: Seasons 1-2

September 15

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist

I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face

September 16

The Doll

September 17

The Fixers

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Not a Stranger

Plastic Beauty

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2

September 18

Best of the Best

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 4

September 20

Stop! That! Train!

September 22

Doc: Season 2

Minerva Academy

Party Down: Seasons 1-3

Doc: Season 2

September 23

Habeas Corpus

Lifehack

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket

September 24

A Different World

Delusion

House at the End of the Street

My Sad Dead

Oculus

September 25

The Final Problem

Law & Order: Season 25

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 2nd-3rd STAGE

UNABOMBER

September 29

LEGO ONE PIECE

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter III – The Curse of the Serpent

Murder in a Small Town: Seasons 1-2

September 30

Ancient Aliens: Season 13

The Arena

Hoarders: Season 16

What’s Your Number?

The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part

HBO Max

A24

September 1

42nd Street

A Clockwork Orange

A Streetcar Named Desire

All Through the Night

American Made

April in Paris

Baby Doll

Battle Circus

Beetlejuice

Billy Rose’s Jumbo

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Unrated Director’s Cut

Breaking In

Breaking In – Unrated

Cabin in the Sky

Camelot (1967)

Carrie (1976)

Cocktail

Dames

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Eyes Wide Shut

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Full Metal Jacket

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Grudge Match

In the Good Old Summertime

Interview with the Vampire

It’s Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Jupiter’s Darling

Knute Rockne: All American

Les Miserables (2012)

Lili

Little Fockers

Lullaby of Broadway

Magnolia

MaXXXine

Men (2022)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Misery

Miss Congeniality

Mission: Impossible (1996)

My Favorite Spy

Neptune’s Daughter

Night and Day

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Presenting Lily Mars

Rain Man

Risky Business

Royal Wedding

Saltburn

Selena

Sing Street

Speed

Summer Stock

Taken 2

Taken 2: Extended Out

Talk To Me (2023)

That’s Dancing!

The Age of Adaline

The Americanization of Emily

The Craft

The Final Destination (2009)

The Firm

The Harvey Girls

The Last Samurai

The Maltese Falcon

The Outsiders

The Revenant

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Student Prince

To Please a Lady

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

War of the Worlds (2005)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

September 2

1000-lb Sisters, Season 9 (TLC)

September 3

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 43 (Food Network)

Botched Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

September 4

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)

Fuze

September 6

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 11 (Travel Channel)

September 7

Collision, Season 1 (Max Original)

OJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil, Season 1 (ID)

September 8

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 9 (Discovery)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2

Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

September 9

Bobby Flay’s The Line, Season 1 (Food Network)

September 10

A Killer Story (HBO Original)

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2A (DC)

Save My Skin, Season 6 (TLC)

September 11

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 216 (HGTV)

September 12

AEW Special Events

Ready Jet Cook, Season 3 (Food Network)

September 13

Have I Got News For You, Season 5 (CNN Original)

September 14

Halloween Wars, Season 16 (Food Network)

September 15

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)

September 16

A Very Haunted Renovation, Season 1 (HGTV)

Toxic, Season 2 (ID)

September 17

Body Cam, Season 11 (ID)

Half My Size, Season 1 (TLC)

September 18

JAŸ-Z In 8 (HBO Original)

Saman The Hidden Truth (Saman La Verità Nascosta), Season 1

September 19

Batwheels, Season 3E (Cartoon Network)

Cautiva, Season 1

Scariest House in America, Season 3 (HGTV)



September 20

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9H (Cartoon Network)

Youth, Season 1 (HBO Original)



September 22

Siren: The Voices Of Shelley Beattie (HBO Original)

September 23

House Shock, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Meg (2018)



September 24

How to Catch a Dirtbag, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Plot Thickens, Season 7 (TCM)

September 25

4 Blocks Zero, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Backrooms (A24)

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 55 (Food Network)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 262 (HGTV)

Paolo, Season 1 (HBO Original)

The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus Dei (HBO Original)



September 27

Totally Spies, Season 7C

September 29

90 Day: The Last Resort: Between the Sheets, Season 3 (TLC)

Decades in Sports, Season 1 (CNN Original)

Miller Night Football (HBO Original)

September 30

Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos, Season 1 (ID)

Paramount+

Tom Hardy in “MobLand” Season 2 (Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

September 1

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

300

300: Rise of an Empire

A Perfect Murder

Afflicted

Along Came A Spider

Area 51

Argo

Ask The Dust

Asylum

Below

Blindness

Case 39

Changing Lanes

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Deep Impact

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Double Jeopardy

Dracula III: Legacy

Drunk Wedding

Dunkirk

Edge of Tomorrow

Event Horizon

Every Breath You Take

Fist Fight

Free Birds

Frida

Galaxy Quest

Ghost

Godzilla

Gone Baby Gone

Haunter*

Homestead*

House at the End of the Street

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Joe Dirt

Just Go with It

King Kong

Like Water for Chocolate

Love and Monsters

Machete Kills

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

My Cousin Vinny

Nancy Drew

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary II

Phantoms

Proof

Prophecy

Red Eye

Regarding Henry

Restoration

Roadracers

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rumpelstiltskin

Russell Mulcahy’s Tale of the Mummy

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven

Shutter Island

Smart People

Spell

Spontaneous

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Sweetness*

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Babysitter

The Brothers Grimm

The Butcher’s Wife

The Core

The Crossing Guard

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Dead Zone

The Devil Inside

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Haunting

The Heart Specialist*

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Monster Squad

The November Man

The Prophecy

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Relic

The Ruins

The Stepford Wives

The Ten Commandments

The Uninvited

The Varnell Hill Show | Season 1 | Paramount+ Original Series

The Woman in Black

Three Wishes

Tommy Boy

Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up In The Air

Vindicta

Welcome to Sarajevo

Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

What Lies Beneath

Whitney

September 3

Clash of the Thundermans

Scary Movie (2026)

Scary Movie (2026) – Extended Cut

Marlon Wayans in “Scary Movie” (Paramount)

September 8

The Daily Show (Season 31)

Let’s Make a Deal (Season 17)

September 9

PAW Patrol (Season 12)

The Death of Stalin*

September 10

Colin From Accounts | Season 3, Series Finale

September 11

Daughters of 9/11**

September 13

60 Minutes (Season 59 Premiere)**

September 14

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 7)

Ghosts Australia (Season 1)

September 15

Show Dogs*

September 16

Golden Axe

Route 187

Furlough*

September 17

South Park (Season 29 Premiere, next-day on Paramount+ in US, CA, AUS)

September 18

MobLand | Season 2

September 19

The Greatest @ Home Videos (Season 6)

September 23

Survivor (Season 51 Premiere)**

September 24

Team Moms: Baseball

September 27

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)**

September 29

Comics Unleashed 20th Anniversary**

September 30

Sacrifice | Season 2

The Amazing Race (Season 39, two-night premiere event)**

Hulu

“Chad Powers” (Hulu)

September 1

Alguien Mas: Complete Season 1

Niño Santo: Complete Season 2

Promesas de Campana: Complete Season 1

Abel (2010)

Amalgam (2021)

Amsterdam (2022)

Beauties of the Night (2016)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

Burlesque (2010)

Burlesque En Espanol (2010)

Come Into My Life (2024)

Coraline (2009)

Cosmic Worlds (2023)

Eros Once María (2007)

Gentleman Thief (2026)

Getting My Ex Back (2018)

The Great Leap (2021)

Guten Tag, Ramón (2014)

Holy Week (2015)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

J.C. Chávez (2007)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Jerry Maguire En Espanol (1996)

The King of the Party (2022)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lakeview Terrace En Espanol (2008)

Ma (2019)

Mexican Psycho: The White Rabbit Killer (2026)

Moneyball (2011)

Moneyball En Espanol (2011)

No Grapefruit: An Alex Fernández Special (2025)

Obsessed (2009)

Obsessed En Espanol (2009)

ParaNorman (2012)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express En Espanol (2008)

The School Of Rock (2003)

The School Of Rock En Espanol (2003)

See How They Run (2022)

The Ship (2022)

Sinister (2011)

Soul (2020)

Starman (1984)

Starman En Espanol (1984)

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder (2008)

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder En Espanol (2008)

Starship Troopers: Invasion (2012)

Starship Troopers: Invasion En Espanol (2012)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars En Espanol (2017)

Sunset Park (1996)

Sunset Park En Espanol (1996)

Tlatelolco, Summer of 68 (2013)

Wedding Registry (2025)

You Got Served (2004)

You Got Served En Espanol (2004)

September 2

9/11: United We Stand — 25 Years Later

Queen of the South: Complete Seasons 1-5

September 3

Chad Powers: Complete Season 2

Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 3

Paranormal State: Complete Seasons 1-2

Murder at Highland Manor

September 4

Signal One (2026)

Tracker: Complete Season 3

September 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 4, 5 and 7

Naked and Afraid of Love: Complete Season 1

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 4

September 6

Superbeast: Complete Season 1

September 7

Poor Things (2023)

September 8

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 27

Babylon (2022)

Babylon En Espanol (2022)

The Green Knight (2021)

Heretic (2024)

September 9

Together Together (2021)

September 10

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 22

Crime in Progress: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Complete Seasons 3-4

September 11

Rich Flu (2024)

September 12

America’s Backyard Gold: Complete Season 1

American Monster: Complete Season 13

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Honey Lemon Soda: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Secret Princes: Complete Seasons 1-2

A Sign of Affection: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Sister Wives: Complete Season 20

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

120 Hours Behind Bars: Complete Season 1

Suzume (Subbed & Dubbed)

September 14

Beyblade X: Season 2D

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Universal Pictures

September 15

The Devil You Know: Killer in the Family: Complete Season 1

September 17

Alaska State Troopers: Complete Season 9

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 4

Court Cam: Complete Season 9

September 18

LOL Live with Alfred Robles (2026)

100 Nights of Hero (2025)

September 19

Home Town: Inn This Together: Complete Season 1

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Moonshiners: Complete Season 15

The Murder Tapes: Complete Season 10

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 5

Neighborhood Watch: Complete Season 1

September 21

Wicked (2024)

September 24

American Horror Story: 13 Three-Episode Premiere

Paranormal State: Complete Seasons 4-6

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 24

The Last Whale Singer (2026)

September 25

The Plague (2025)

September 26

Expedition X: Complete Seasons 10-11

Naked And Afraid: Complete Season 19

Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 5 and 7

Tropic Like It’s Hot: Complete Season 1

September 27

A Complete Unknown (2024)

September 30

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Subbed & Dubbed)

One of them Days (2025)

One of them Days En Espanol (2025)

Disney+

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” (Photo credit: Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm)

September 1

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 2

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast – Two-Episode Premiere @ 9pm ET

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Premiere

September 3

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 4

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

September 5

Locker Diaries: Camp Rock: Shorts – Premiere

September 7

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

September 8

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 9

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – New Episodes

September 10

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 11

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 13

Kraven the Hunter

September 14

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

September 15

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One, Live

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 16

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two, Live

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]

September 17

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 18

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Magicampers: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

September 19

KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 1

September 20

KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 2

September 21

CoComelon: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – Episodes 1-10

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

September 22

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson celebrate winning “Dancing With the Stars” alongside the Season 34 cast. (Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 23

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 24

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 25

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! – Special Episode

September 27

The Simpsons (Season 37)

September 28

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 29

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

SuperKitties: Howl-O-Ween Charm (Season 3) – Special Episode

September 30

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Peacock

Liam Cunningham in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Universal Pictures)

September 1

10 Things I Hate About You

The Addams Family*

The Addams Family 2*

Alien: Covenant

American Ninja Warrior, Season 18 – Finale (NBC)

Bee Movie

The Beekeeper

Blue Bayou

The Bone Collector

Boogie

The Boss

The Breakfast Club

Bride of Frankenstein

Candyman

The Card Counter*

Casper

A Cinderella Story

Coming to America

Cop Land

Creature From the Black Lagoon

Disturbia

Dracula

Drag Me to Hell

Employee of the Month

Escape Plan

The First Purge

The Forever Purge*

Frankenstein

Get Out

Ghost Rider*

The Girl on the Train

Glass

Good Luck Chuck

The Goonies

Halloween

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween Kills*

The Happening

Happy Death Day

Home

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

House of Gucci

The Invisible Man

It Follows

The Last Exorcism

The Little Mermaid

The Magnificent Seven

The Mask

The Menu

Mile 22

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*

The Thing

This is Where I Leave You

Tremors

Tremors II

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Twilight

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Unfriended: Dark Web

United 93

The Village

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Wanderlust

Werewolf of London

What a Girl Wants

The Wolf Man

World Trade Center

The World’s End

The Mummy

Nocturnal Animals

Over the Hedge

Paul

Phantom of the Opera

Prometheus

Psycho

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Shaun of the Dead

Signs

Sin

Sinister

Sinister 2

The Sixth Sense

The Skeleton Key

Somewhere in Queens*

Split

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek Beyond

Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight

September 2

The Real Housewives of London, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

September 7

Redeeming Love*

September 4

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 – Finale

Kelly Clarkson (Credit: “The Kelly Clarkson Show”/YouTube)

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

September 5

The Great American Journey, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

September 7

Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office (Peacock Exclusive)*

September 9

The Paper, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of New York, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)

September 10

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

Next Gen NYC After Show Podcast, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

The Last Voyage of Demeter*

September 11

Access Hollywood, Season 30 – Finale (Affiliate)

Drop

September 14

The 78th Emmy Awards (NBC)

Flipping Out S9-10 (Bravo)

September 15

E! Live from the Red Carpet – Emmys 2026 (E!)

Jeopardy, Season 43 – Premiere (ABC)

Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 – Premiere (ABC)

American Me

The Book of Life

La Misma Luna (AKA: Under the Same Moon)

Lowriders

Machete

The Motorcycle Diaries

Todos Lo Sabien

Trolls Band Together*

Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*

September 16

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 1 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)

September 17

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Reunion (Bravo)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)

September 18

The Traitors: New Blood- Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*

September 20

The Hooters Murders: Deadly Shift (Oxygen)

September 22

Line of Fire – Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*

The Voice, Season 30 – Premiere (NBC)

September 23

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 2 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)

September 24

America’s Got Talent, Season 21 – Finale (NBC)

September 25

The Phoenecian Scheme*

September 26

Saturday Night Live, Season 52 – Premiere (NBC)

Bagman*

September 27

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A – Finale (Oxygen)

September 29

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Lisa Frankenstein*