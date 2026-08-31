Everything New on Streaming in September: Netflix, HBO Max and More

Fall is upon us once again, and that means it’s time to get into your comfort film and spooky season favorites. But where can you find them all right now?
As always, each streamer shakes up its catalogue at the start of a new month. Licensing rights change, things sometimes move from one streamer to another, it’s a lot to keep track of. That’s why we’re making sure you don’t have to be the one to keep track — we’ll do it for you. Whether you’re searching for one title in particular or just curious to see what your go-to streamer has this month, we’ve got you covered.
You’ll find everything new on streaming this month listed by streamer, below.
Netflix
September 1
17 Again
About Time
Alien
Aliens
Antz
Battleship
Big Daddy
The Blues Brothers
The Boy Next Door
Conan the Barbarian
Cruel Intentions
Dragnet
The Flintstones
Gothika
Greta
Heartland: Season 19
Jared Freid: The Family Plan
Jarhead
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kick-Ass 2
Knocked Up
Liar Liar
Neighbors
Phantom Thread
Ready or Not
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
The Rite
Scarface
Shark Tale
Sleepless in Seattle
Straight Outta Compton
T2 Trainspotting
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Uncle Buck
Unfriended
Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly
September 2
Driven: Seasons 1-3
Lovesick
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Death Island
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Turning Point: Generation 9/11
September 3
Fito Páez: The World Within a Song
Folktales
The Gentlemen: Season 2
Major Crimes: Seasons 1-6
Smile 2
September 4
Earle Meets World
Teenage Wasteland
September 5
Emeril Tailgates: Season 1
September 8
DANG!
Fauda: Season 5
Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav
Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool
September 9
Prom Night
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?
September 10
Call My Agent! The Movie
Crew Girl
NFL Melbourne Game — Live Event (5:35 p.m. PT / 8:35 p.m. ET)
The Perfect Lie
We Don’t Live Here Anymore
September 11
Go Team!
Physical 100: Italy: Season 1: Batch 1
Stolen Heartbeats
Tribeca 25
September 13
Dog Man
September 14
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 14
Hot Ones: Extra Heat: Episode 2
When Hope Calls: Seasons 1-2
September 15
The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist
I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1
Jo Koy: Blue in the Face
September 16
The Doll
September 17
The Fixers
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
Not a Stranger
Plastic Beauty
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2
September 18
Best of the Best
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 4
September 20
Stop! That! Train!
September 22
Doc: Season 2
Minerva Academy
Party Down: Seasons 1-3
Doc: Season 2
September 23
Habeas Corpus
Lifehack
Wonka’s The Golden Ticket
September 24
A Different World
Delusion
House at the End of the Street
My Sad Dead
Oculus
September 25
The Final Problem
Law & Order: Season 25
STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 2nd-3rd STAGE
UNABOMBER
September 29
LEGO ONE PIECE
Mononoke The Movie: Chapter III – The Curse of the Serpent
Murder in a Small Town: Seasons 1-2
September 30
Ancient Aliens: Season 13
The Arena
Hoarders: Season 16
What’s Your Number?
The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part
HBO Max
September 1
42nd Street
A Clockwork Orange
A Streetcar Named Desire
All Through the Night
American Made
April in Paris
Baby Doll
Battle Circus
Beetlejuice
Billy Rose’s Jumbo
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare
Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Unrated Director’s Cut
Breaking In
Breaking In – Unrated
Cabin in the Sky
Camelot (1967)
Carrie (1976)
Cocktail
Dames
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
Eyes Wide Shut
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Full Metal Jacket
Gremlins (1984)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
Grudge Match
In the Good Old Summertime
Interview with the Vampire
It’s Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Jupiter’s Darling
Knute Rockne: All American
Les Miserables (2012)
Lili
Little Fockers
Lullaby of Broadway
Magnolia
MaXXXine
Men (2022)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Misery
Miss Congeniality
Mission: Impossible (1996)
My Favorite Spy
Neptune’s Daughter
Night and Day
On Moonlight Bay
Panama Hattie
Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
Presenting Lily Mars
Rain Man
Risky Business
Royal Wedding
Saltburn
Selena
Sing Street
Speed
Summer Stock
Taken 2
Taken 2: Extended Out
Talk To Me (2023)
That’s Dancing!
The Age of Adaline
The Americanization of Emily
The Craft
The Final Destination (2009)
The Firm
The Harvey Girls
The Last Samurai
The Maltese Falcon
The Outsiders
The Revenant
The Sea Hawk (1940)
The Student Prince
To Please a Lady
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
War of the Worlds (2005)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Zombieland (2009)
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
September 2
1000-lb Sisters, Season 9 (TLC)
September 3
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 43 (Food Network)
Botched Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
September 4
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)
Fuze
September 6
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 11 (Travel Channel)
September 7
Collision, Season 1 (Max Original)
OJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil, Season 1 (ID)
September 8
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 9 (Discovery)
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2
September 9
Bobby Flay’s The Line, Season 1 (Food Network)
September 10
A Killer Story (HBO Original)
Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2A (DC)
Save My Skin, Season 6 (TLC)
September 11
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 216 (HGTV)
September 12
AEW Special Events
Ready Jet Cook, Season 3 (Food Network)
September 13
Have I Got News For You, Season 5 (CNN Original)
September 14
Halloween Wars, Season 16 (Food Network)
September 15
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)
September 16
A Very Haunted Renovation, Season 1 (HGTV)
Toxic, Season 2 (ID)
September 17
Body Cam, Season 11 (ID)
Half My Size, Season 1 (TLC)
September 18
JAŸ-Z In 8 (HBO Original)
Saman The Hidden Truth (Saman La Verità Nascosta), Season 1
September 19
Batwheels, Season 3E (Cartoon Network)
Cautiva, Season 1
Scariest House in America, Season 3 (HGTV)
September 20
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9H (Cartoon Network)
Youth, Season 1 (HBO Original)
September 22
Siren: The Voices Of Shelley Beattie (HBO Original)
September 23
House Shock, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Meg (2018)
September 24
How to Catch a Dirtbag, Season 1 (Discovery)
The Plot Thickens, Season 7 (TCM)
September 25
4 Blocks Zero, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Backrooms (A24)
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 55 (Food Network)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 262 (HGTV)
Paolo, Season 1 (HBO Original)
The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus Dei (HBO Original)
September 27
Totally Spies, Season 7C
September 29
90 Day: The Last Resort: Between the Sheets, Season 3 (TLC)
Decades in Sports, Season 1 (CNN Original)
Miller Night Football (HBO Original)
September 30
Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos, Season 1 (ID)
Paramount+
September 1
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
300
300: Rise of an Empire
A Perfect Murder
Afflicted
Along Came A Spider
Area 51
Argo
Ask The Dust
Asylum
Below
Blindness
Case 39
Changing Lanes
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Deep Impact
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Double Jeopardy
Dracula III: Legacy
Drunk Wedding
Dunkirk
Edge of Tomorrow
Event Horizon
Every Breath You Take
Fist Fight
Free Birds
Frida
Galaxy Quest
Ghost
Godzilla
Gone Baby Gone
Haunter*
Homestead*
House at the End of the Street
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Joe Dirt
Just Go with It
King Kong
Like Water for Chocolate
Love and Monsters
Machete Kills
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
My Cousin Vinny
Nancy Drew
Patriot Games
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary (2019)
Pet Sematary II
Phantoms
Proof
Prophecy
Red Eye
Regarding Henry
Restoration
Roadracers
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rumpelstiltskin
Russell Mulcahy’s Tale of the Mummy
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seven
Shutter Island
Smart People
Spell
Spontaneous
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Stephen King’s Thinner
Sweetness*
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Babysitter
The Brothers Grimm
The Butcher’s Wife
The Core
The Crossing Guard
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Dead Zone
The Devil Inside
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Gift
The Haunting
The Heart Specialist*
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Monster Squad
The November Man
The Prophecy
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Relic
The Ruins
The Stepford Wives
The Ten Commandments
The Uninvited
The Varnell Hill Show | Season 1 | Paramount+ Original Series
The Woman in Black
Three Wishes
Tommy Boy
Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Up In The Air
Vindicta
Welcome to Sarajevo
Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
What Lies Beneath
Whitney
September 3
Clash of the Thundermans
Scary Movie (2026)
Scary Movie (2026) – Extended Cut
September 8
The Daily Show (Season 31)
Let’s Make a Deal (Season 17)
September 9
PAW Patrol (Season 12)
The Death of Stalin*
September 10
Colin From Accounts | Season 3, Series Finale
September 11
Daughters of 9/11**
September 13
60 Minutes (Season 59 Premiere)**
September 14
The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 7)
Ghosts Australia (Season 1)
September 15
Show Dogs*
September 16
Golden Axe
Route 187
Furlough*
September 17
South Park (Season 29 Premiere, next-day on Paramount+ in US, CA, AUS)
September 18
MobLand | Season 2
September 19
The Greatest @ Home Videos (Season 6)
September 23
Survivor (Season 51 Premiere)**
September 24
Team Moms: Baseball
September 27
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)**
September 29
Comics Unleashed 20th Anniversary**
September 30
Sacrifice | Season 2
The Amazing Race (Season 39, two-night premiere event)**
Hulu
September 1
Alguien Mas: Complete Season 1
Niño Santo: Complete Season 2
Promesas de Campana: Complete Season 1
Abel (2010)
Amalgam (2021)
Amsterdam (2022)
Beauties of the Night (2016)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
Burlesque (2010)
Burlesque En Espanol (2010)
Come Into My Life (2024)
Coraline (2009)
Cosmic Worlds (2023)
Eros Once María (2007)
Gentleman Thief (2026)
Getting My Ex Back (2018)
The Great Leap (2021)
Guten Tag, Ramón (2014)
Holy Week (2015)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
J.C. Chávez (2007)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Jerry Maguire (1996)
Jerry Maguire En Espanol (1996)
The King of the Party (2022)
Lakeview Terrace (2008)
Lakeview Terrace En Espanol (2008)
Ma (2019)
Mexican Psycho: The White Rabbit Killer (2026)
Moneyball (2011)
Moneyball En Espanol (2011)
No Grapefruit: An Alex Fernández Special (2025)
Obsessed (2009)
Obsessed En Espanol (2009)
ParaNorman (2012)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Pineapple Express En Espanol (2008)
The School Of Rock (2003)
The School Of Rock En Espanol (2003)
See How They Run (2022)
The Ship (2022)
Sinister (2011)
Soul (2020)
Starman (1984)
Starman En Espanol (1984)
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder (2008)
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder En Espanol (2008)
Starship Troopers: Invasion (2012)
Starship Troopers: Invasion En Espanol (2012)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars En Espanol (2017)
Sunset Park (1996)
Sunset Park En Espanol (1996)
Tlatelolco, Summer of 68 (2013)
Wedding Registry (2025)
You Got Served (2004)
You Got Served En Espanol (2004)
September 2
9/11: United We Stand — 25 Years Later
Queen of the South: Complete Seasons 1-5
September 3
Chad Powers: Complete Season 2
Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 3
Paranormal State: Complete Seasons 1-2
Murder at Highland Manor
September 4
Signal One (2026)
Tracker: Complete Season 3
September 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 4, 5 and 7
Naked and Afraid of Love: Complete Season 1
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 4
September 6
Superbeast: Complete Season 1
September 7
Poor Things (2023)
September 8
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 27
Babylon (2022)
Babylon En Espanol (2022)
The Green Knight (2021)
Heretic (2024)
September 9
Together Together (2021)
September 10
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 22
Crime in Progress: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Complete Seasons 3-4
September 11
Rich Flu (2024)
September 12
America’s Backyard Gold: Complete Season 1
American Monster: Complete Season 13
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Honey Lemon Soda: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Secret Princes: Complete Seasons 1-2
A Sign of Affection: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Sister Wives: Complete Season 20
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
120 Hours Behind Bars: Complete Season 1
Suzume (Subbed & Dubbed)
September 14
Beyblade X: Season 2D
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
September 15
The Devil You Know: Killer in the Family: Complete Season 1
September 17
Alaska State Troopers: Complete Season 9
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 4
Court Cam: Complete Season 9
September 18
LOL Live with Alfred Robles (2026)
100 Nights of Hero (2025)
September 19
Home Town: Inn This Together: Complete Season 1
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Complete Season 15
The Murder Tapes: Complete Season 10
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 5
Neighborhood Watch: Complete Season 1
September 21
Wicked (2024)
September 24
American Horror Story: 13 Three-Episode Premiere
Paranormal State: Complete Seasons 4-6
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 24
The Last Whale Singer (2026)
September 25
The Plague (2025)
September 26
Expedition X: Complete Seasons 10-11
Naked And Afraid: Complete Season 19
Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 5 and 7
Tropic Like It’s Hot: Complete Season 1
September 27
A Complete Unknown (2024)
September 30
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Subbed & Dubbed)
One of them Days (2025)
One of them Days En Espanol (2025)
Disney+
September 1
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode
Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 2
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
The Mandalorian and Grogu
The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast – Two-Episode Premiere @ 9pm ET
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Premiere
September 3
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 4
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
September 5
Locker Diaries: Camp Rock: Shorts – Premiere
September 7
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes
September 8
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 9
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – New Episodes
September 10
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 11
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 13
Kraven the Hunter
September 14
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes
September 15
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One, Live
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 16
Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two, Live
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]
September 17
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 18
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Magicampers: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
September 19
KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 1
September 20
KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 2
September 21
CoComelon: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – Episodes 1-10
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes
September 22
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 23
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 24
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 25
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! – Special Episode
September 27
The Simpsons (Season 37)
September 28
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
September 29
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
SuperKitties: Howl-O-Ween Charm (Season 3) – Special Episode
September 30
The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Peacock
September 1
10 Things I Hate About You
The Addams Family*
The Addams Family 2*
Alien: Covenant
American Ninja Warrior, Season 18 – Finale (NBC)
Bee Movie
The Beekeeper
Blue Bayou
The Bone Collector
Boogie
The Boss
The Breakfast Club
Bride of Frankenstein
Candyman
The Card Counter*
Casper
A Cinderella Story
Coming to America
Cop Land
Creature From the Black Lagoon
Disturbia
Dracula
Drag Me to Hell
Employee of the Month
Escape Plan
The First Purge
The Forever Purge*
Frankenstein
Get Out
Ghost Rider*
The Girl on the Train
Glass
Good Luck Chuck
The Goonies
Halloween
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween Kills*
The Happening
Happy Death Day
Home
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
House of Gucci
The Invisible Man
It Follows
The Last Exorcism
The Little Mermaid
The Magnificent Seven
The Mask
The Menu
Mile 22
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*
The Thing
This is Where I Leave You
Tremors
Tremors II
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Twilight
Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Unfriended: Dark Web
United 93
The Village
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Wanderlust
Werewolf of London
What a Girl Wants
The Wolf Man
World Trade Center
The World’s End
The Mummy
Nocturnal Animals
Over the Hedge
Paul
Phantom of the Opera
Prometheus
Psycho
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Shaun of the Dead
Signs
Sin
Sinister
Sinister 2
The Sixth Sense
The Skeleton Key
Somewhere in Queens*
Split
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Star Trek Beyond
Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight
September 2
The Real Housewives of London, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
September 7
Redeeming Love*
September 4
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 – Finale
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
September 5
The Great American Journey, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
September 7
Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office (Peacock Exclusive)*
September 9
The Paper, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of New York, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)
September 10
Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
Next Gen NYC After Show Podcast, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
The Last Voyage of Demeter*
September 11
Access Hollywood, Season 30 – Finale (Affiliate)
Drop
September 14
The 78th Emmy Awards (NBC)
Flipping Out S9-10 (Bravo)
September 15
E! Live from the Red Carpet – Emmys 2026 (E!)
Jeopardy, Season 43 – Premiere (ABC)
Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 – Premiere (ABC)
American Me
The Book of Life
La Misma Luna (AKA: Under the Same Moon)
Lowriders
Machete
The Motorcycle Diaries
Todos Lo Sabien
Trolls Band Together*
Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*
September 16
Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 1 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)
September 17
Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Reunion (Bravo)
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)
September 18
The Traitors: New Blood- Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*
September 20
The Hooters Murders: Deadly Shift (Oxygen)
September 22
Line of Fire – Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*
The Voice, Season 30 – Premiere (NBC)
September 23
Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 2 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)
September 24
America’s Got Talent, Season 21 – Finale (NBC)
September 25
The Phoenecian Scheme*
September 26
Saturday Night Live, Season 52 – Premiere (NBC)
Bagman*
September 27
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A – Finale (Oxygen)
September 29
Still Flipping Out, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Lisa Frankenstein*