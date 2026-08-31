Sony Launches Free Ad-Supported Streaming Offering on PlayStation 5

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Sony is getting into the free ad-supported streaming game with its new Live TV on PlayStation 5 feature.

The offering will include more than 100 live channels and a growing selection of on-demand entertainment across news, sports, movies, TV shows, anime and more, which will all be available in the gaming console’s Media section.

Specific TV shows will include “Community,” “The Shield,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” “Forensic Files,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Deal or No Deal USA,” “Fear Factor” and A+E History’s “Ice Road Truckers.” It will also feature anime favorites such as “Naruto,” “Sailor Moon,” “Hunter x Hunter,” “Death Note” and more, we well as Crunchyroll’s Black Clover and Box Sets channels.

It will also offer free movies across action, horror, sci-fi and more, including the MovieSphere by Lionsgate, 50 Cent Action, FilmRise Free Movies, Sony One Horror Hits and Cinevault channels; sports programming from Fox Sports, NASCAR, NBC Sports Now, UFC and more, spanning MMA, football, hockey, motorsports, golf, boxing and soccer; and national, local and international coverage including NBC News Now, Fox Weather and LiveNOW from Fox.

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Live TV on PS5 launches today. Enjoy 100+ live channels with a growing selection of movies, TV, anime, sports, news, and more: https://t.co/YjO6WIewtV pic.twitter.com/0trNGmQlie — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 31, 2026

Additionally, Live on PS5 will include creator and speciality programming such as “Hot Ones,” Spotify’s “The Ringer,” “Futcrunch,” “Idle Mode,” comedy, action sports, gaming, esports and other creator-led content.

“Live TV on PS5 will continue to evolve with regularly refreshed programming, new channels and additional content over time. We’re also looking to expand the experience to Canada and will continue to explore additional regions,” PlayStation’s Vice President of Network Advertising and Loyalty & Licensed Merchandise Grace Chen said in a blog post on Monday. “We hope you enjoy this new easy way to discover and watch free entertainment directly on PS5.