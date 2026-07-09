Netflix Looks Into Live Channels, Streaming Bundles Amid Engagement Declines | Report

As Netflix faces declining engagement on some of its biggest hits, the streamer is reportedly exploring new routes to entice viewers, including live TV and streaming bundles.

Netflix executives have discussed the idea of adding themed live channels that would stream shows or films of a certain genre, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Should the streamer move forward, the feature would replicate the linear TV model that Netflix revolutionized with streaming over 15 years ago.

The Journal also reported that Netflix is exploring bundling other streaming subscriptions, including Peacock, into its service, leaning into an add-on strategy that Prime Video and Apple TV+ have already embraced.

The news comes as Netflix sees viewership downticks for some of its biggest series, including “The Four Seasons,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Running Point,” “One Piece” and “Beef.” Each of those series saw its audience decline in their second season.

Bundling and live channels would only represent the latest formatting addition that Netflix implements to stir audience engagement. In recent years, the streamer has pushed into live programming, licensed video podcasts and embraced social media creators, along with launching a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in 2022.

Netflix has found some success in its expanded programming. “The Roast of Kevin Hart,” which featured celebrities including Sheryl Underwood, Chelsea Handler, Jeff Ross, Pete Davidson and Draymond Green, led Netflix’s top TV list during the week of May 11 with 13.5 million views, and even ranked as the No. 1 title across the streaming landscape for the week, per Nielsen.

The embrace of creator-driven content has also paid off, with “Ms. Rachel” ranking as the seventh most-watched Netflix series in the first half of 2025, accounting for 53.4 million views.

And Netflix still finds its sweet spot in buzzy limited series, including Harlan Coben’s “I Will Find You,” which scored the streamer’s biggest series debut this year with 24 million views in four days, as well as docuseries like “Maternal Instinct.”