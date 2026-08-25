Glen Powell Admits He ‘Really Judged’ a Girl for Hitting on Him When He Was Chad Powers

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Glen Powell may have a love for his “Chad Powers” character, but he is definitely going to judge you if Chad is your time. According to the actor, he actually was hit on by a woman while he was Chad, and it made him think about “how she was raised.”

Powell appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night, ahead of the season 2 premiere of “Chad Powers” on Hulu on September 3. While there, he reflected on filming season 2, and noted that he’s asked all the time if he ever takes advantage of the Chad Powers disguise and goes out in public with it. Apparently it’s not often, but he definitely did when he needed coffee from a nearby shop during filming.

“I was waiting for my coffee, and this girl was next to me waiting for her coffee. And she kind of looked at me, she’s like, ‘Oh, hey, what’s your name?’ And I kind of paused and I was like, ‘I’m Chad,’” Powell recalled, putting on his Chad voice.

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According to the actor, the conversation kept going, and the woman offered to show him around Atlanta, since he mentioned he was there for work. It was only then that it clicked for him.

“And I was like, ‘I’m busy. I got to go!’ So it was the first time I like really judged her for hitting on Chad so hard,” Powell admitted with a laugh. “I thought about how she was raised, and all the things if that was her type. But, I was honored. I was honored.”

For those unfamiliar, Chad Powers is a persona taken on by Powell’s character Russ Holliday in “Chad Powers.” Russ became a national disgrace after his ego led to his team losing the College Football Championship, so he joins a different college team years later under the alter ego of Chad Powers.

Chad is kind of an odd duck, who wears prosthetics to differ his appearance from Russ just enough to be unrecognizable, and who has no idea how to act like a normal human being. So, that would be why Powell was a bit worried for the woman.