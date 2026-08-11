‘Monster’ Blends Axe Murders and Sensuality in First Trailer for Lizzie Borden Season

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Nearly every kid in America knows the rhyme: Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother 40 whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41. So it’s only fitting that twisted nursery rhyme stands at the center of the first trailer for “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” the fourth season in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Netflix anthology series.

The Lizzie Borden murder case is among one of the best-known in American history. On Aug. 4, 1892, Lizzie’s father, Andrew Borden, and her stepmother, Abby Borden, were found dead in their Massachusetts home. Both had been repeatedly struck by an axe in broad daylight. Lizzie was originally tried for the crimes and received widespread scrutiny for her contradictory testimony about the day in question. However, she was ultimately acquitted and no one was charged for the murders.

Tuesday’s trailer begins with a piano ominously playing a series of notes. But as the classic rhyme starts, the trailer cuts to several shots of Ella Beatty as Lizzie covered in blood and images of axes, as well as various erotic moments such as a woman pulling another woman’s legs apart and someone sensually gripping a post.

“When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power and revenge,” a press release for the upcoming series reads. “The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don’t just shock the world — they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous and gloriously free.”

In addition to Beatty, “The Lizzie Borden Story” stars Vicky Krieps, Charlie Hunnam and Rebecca Hall, with Billie Lourd, Joey Pollari, Sarah Paulson and Jessica Barden. There will be eight episodes in this new season.

Ian Brennan serves as creator, writer and executive producer for “Monster” Season 4. He EPs alongside Murphy, Max Winkler, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Louise Shore, Nissa Diederich, Todd Kubrak, Carl Franklin and Tanase Popa. Winkler will also direct the first three episodes, as well as Episode 5, Episode 7 and Episode 8, while Sarah Adina Smith will direct Episode 4 and Episode 6.

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” premieres Sept. 17 on Netflix.