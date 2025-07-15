Ariana Grande and Josh Gad Board Jon M. Chu’s Dr. Seuss Adaptation ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’

Ariana Grande and Josh Gad have joined the voice cast for “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” the new animated Dr. Seuss adaptation from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Bad Robot. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu, who Grande worked with on the two “Wicked” movies, and Jill Culton, from a screenplay by Rob Lieber.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are creating original songs for the big-screen adaptation of the book, which is a perpetual graduation day gift. The film will be produced by Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams and Gregg Taylor. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation will release the film on March 17, 2028, including on Imax screens.

Grande will next be seen in “Wicked: For Good,” the second half of the Broadway adaptation, which Universal will release this Thanksgiving. She is also set to star in a new “Meet the Parents” movie, with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, also for Universal.

Gad, who is something of a legend in animation, not just for his work as Olaf in the “Frozen” franchise (with “Frozen 3” and “Frozen 4” on the way), but he has been a voice in one of the “Ice Age” movies (“Continental Drift”), the “Angry Birds” movies (a third is on the way) and has appeared in episodes of “American Dad,” “Star Wars Rebels,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “South Park,” “Solar Opposites” and created and starred in “Central Park,” an ingenious Apple TV+ animated musical series.

Grande is represented by CAA, Good World Management, The Lede Company and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. Gad is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners, imPRint and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.