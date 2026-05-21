Do You Need to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Before ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’?

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” hits theaters this week, and you might find yourself facing a dilemma if you haven’t watched the Disney+ series it’s expanding upon. You want to see the cute space baby and his beloved space daddy, but will you really be able to understand what’s going on?

With three seasons of “The Mandalorian” streaming on Disney+ — plus the handful of episodes of “The Book of Boba Fett” that are somewhat commandeered by Mando — that’s a lot of lore and details to potentially need to know just to go enjoy a movie. It’s also pretty time-consuming, and you may not have that time right now.

So, allow us to help you out.

Will I be lost in the movie if I don’t watch the show?

The short answer is: no, not even a little bit. You definitely do not need to watch “The Mandalorian” to understand and potentially enjoy “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

While the film centers on these characters first introduced in the series, it doesn’t make any specific references to the events of the show, and the plot isn’t impacted at all. The movie also doesn’t move Mando and Grogu forward in terms of the larger universe’s story; it’s really a self-contained little side quest.

There are a few things about the Mandalorian as a man you need to know, like why he doesn’t take his helmet off and his past as a bounty hunter, but those things are largely explained via expository dialogue. So, if you don’t know them already, the movie makes sure to quickly spell them out for you.

Is the show worth checking out, though?

Certainly, if you find yourself wanting more of Mando and Grogu after the movie — and, specifically, an even more baby version of Grogu — then yes, the show is worth watching.

Admittedly, the third season faced criticisms about a slight drop-off in story quality, but the show is still generally beloved.

“The Mandalorian” was one of the first original series to come from Disney+, so it’s also worth checking out if only to see the streamer figuring out how to approach its own content.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” hits theaters on Friday.