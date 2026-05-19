Disney, Epic Games Launch First 10 Minutes of ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ in Fortnite

Fortnite is once again taking players to a galaxy far, far away.

Epic Games, Disney and Lucasfilm announced yet another collaboration on Monday with an all-new “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Watch Party Island. This new map allows players to view a 10-minute sneak peek of the newest “Star Wars” movie, set to hit theaters this Friday. Players will also get to see a special message from director and series creator Jon Favreau on the new island.

On May 26, Favreau will also appear digitally in the island’s amphitheater to answer fan questions from players.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island brings cinematic world‑building into Fortnite’s interactive space, continuing the strong foundation set by previous collaborations between Disney and Epic, and expanding the ways fans can step into stories they love,” a statement from Epic reads.

You can watch a teaser for the island below:

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The new island, which launched Tuesday, will let players explore a city on Nevarro, a central planet featured in “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, as well as an Imperial safehouse. Players on the island are narratively deputized amid an attack from remnants of the Empire and can complete quests issued by Marshall IG-11 (a droid voiced in the franchise by Taika Waititi). They are also able to compete in combat with other players.

Users who spend at least 20 minutes on the island will get a new loading screen cosmetic that features official concept art from “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” A new “Mandalorian” skin will also launch on the Fortnite item shop on Thursday, depicting Din Djarin in the “Pen & Ink” art style sometimes used for comic book characters in the game.

PEN & INK MANDALORIAN IN FORTNITE pic.twitter.com/eO35I9dyEt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 18, 2026

This island marks the latest collaboration between Disney and Epic after Disney previously invested $1.5 billion in the game company. Fortnite and Lucasfilm have collaborated a number of times, including a “Star Wars” Battle Royale mini season in 2025 and a trio of new game modes launched this month. Fortnite also dedicated a mini season to “The Simpsons,” owned by Disney, in 2025.

The new Fortnite island was created by Beyond Creative and Favreau’s Fairview Portals. The island uses Fortnite’s “Star Wars” toolkit, noted by Epic as the game’s largest array of IP-based assets.