‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Opening Scene Shows Ruthless AT-AT Action

Jon Favreau came to CinemaCon to show off new footage from “The Mandalorian and Grogu” — the entire opening of the film, in fact. Be warned: spoilers follow.

Text on the screen talks about The Mandalorian and Grogu’s work in the Outer Rim as remnants of the Empire survive under the New Republic.

We cut to a board room where a character says, “I think we can all agree that things were better under the Empire.” He then promises support to a group surrounding the table, getting them to recite “Long live the Empire” before saying he’s raising the tribute they owe him. A man says that the tributes are becoming too high given the state of trade routes.

He is shot and killed with a blaster. A perimeter alarm starts going off, and a snowtrooper is blasted and killed. We see a mouse droid zoom by as other snowtroopers investigate and are taken out.

We watch The Mandalorian fight troopers through the perspective of the mouse droid. The Mandalorian enters the board room, killing more snowtrooper, including one he burns with a flamethrower.

You can read more on TheWrap’s social media below and watch a new final trailer above.

Here's how "The Mandalorian and Grogu" starts, as seen at #CinemaCon.



Text on the screen talks about The Mandalorian and Grogu's work in the Outer Rim as remnants of the Empire survive under the New Republic.



We then cut to a board room where a character says, "I think we can… https://t.co/Uq28cvylZd — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 16, 2026

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” takes place after the events of “The Mandalorian” Season 3, bringing characters from the iconic Disney+ series to the big screen for the first time. Series creator Jon Favreau returns to direct the film, which he wrote alongside Dave Filoni (now president of Lucasfilm) and Noah Kloor.

The film has several familiar characters from the “Star Wars” world beyond the Mandalorian Din Djarin and his baby Yoda-like sidekick Grogu. Steve Blum returns to voice Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, a character that originated in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels” and later debuted in live-action (as a CGI character) in the third season of “The Mandalorian.” Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta the Hutt in the film, a character introduced in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” movie that predated the iconic TV show.

Sigourney Weaver marks a new addition to the universe, putting another sci-fi/fantasy franchise under her belt. Weaver plays New Republic leader Ward, a former Rebellion pilot who enlists The Mandalorian to track down remnants of the Galactic Empire.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” will release in theaters on May 22.