‘Star Wars’ Most Streamed: Gen A and Boomers Love ‘Mandalorian,’ Millennials Watch ‘Andor’

“Star Wars” has found a multigenerational audience in its various franchise series, with both “The Mandalorian” and “Andor” emerging as cross-generational favorites.

Per Nielsen streaming numbers for the first quarter of 2026, “The Mandalorian” marks the most-streamed “Star Wars” title among both Gen Alpha (ages 2-13) and baby boomers (ages 62-80), while “Andor” has emerged as the favorite “Star Wars” title among both millennials (ages 30-45) and Gen Xers (ages 46-61).

As far as Gen Z (ages 14-29) goes, the generation’s most-streamed “Star Wars” title is “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Viewership for the “Star Wars” franchise has been going strong, with titles associated with the franchise generating 33 billion minutes viewed in 2025 across linear TV and streaming, with streaming accounting for the majority of that total.

The “Star Wars” films gathered the biggest share of viewing time in 2025, with “A New Hope” bringing in the largest minute total amongst the films. “The Phantom Menace” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” rounded out the top three, with “Rogue One” likely getting a boost from the second and final season of “Andor.”

Notably, “Andor” stood out as the most-watched live action series, which took the biggest chunk off time behind the films, ahead of “Star Wars” animation and documentaries. “Andor” generated 7.4 billion viewing minutes in 2025 — and was in Nielsen’s top 10 for six weeks — with “Skeleton Crew” and “The Mandalorian” rounding out the top viewed programs.

On May 4th of last year, which serves as a day of celebration for the franchise and fandom, saw fans stream nearly 637 million minutes of “Star Wars” content. Of those titles, “Andor” saw the biggest audience on May 4, 2025, with rollout for its second and final season underway. “Star Wars: A New Hope, “The Phantom Menace,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Revenge of the Sith” rounded out the top five totals for last May 4.