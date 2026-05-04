Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Unveils Inaugural Cinema Exhibition ‘Star Wars in Motion’

In celebration of May the Fourth, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which is set to open in Los Angeles later this year, is unveiling more details about its inaugural cinema exhibition—“’Star Wars’ in Motion.” You can watch a teaser of the exhibition below. It should get your engines revving.

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According to the official release, the exhibition “’Star Wars’ in Motion” “will transport Museum visitors to a galaxy far, far away through a selection of visionary vehicle designs, props, costumes, and illustrations from across the first six films of George Lucas’s saga, featuring a wide range of high-speed racers, hulking transport vehicles, and flying vessels. From Luke’s Landspeeder in ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ to the first physical build of General Grievous’ Wheel Bike from ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith,’ the Lucas Museum’s inaugural Cinema exhibition will dazzle audiences with the possibilities of propulsive motion on distant and exotic worlds.”

The cinema exhibition is one of more than 30 installations that will open with the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on Sept. 22, 2026. Drawn from the museum’s founding collection (with some pieces borrowed from Lucas’ personal archive), “the exhibitions trace the evolution of human culture through visual storytelling, from ancient sculptures of gods and goddesses to Renaissance paintings to photographs, comics, and modern cinema,” according to the official release.

Additional inaugural exhibitions include Architecture (about the designs that inspired the UFO-like architectural vision of the museum); selected works depicting American life by Thomas Hart Benton; a showcase of the museum’s deep holdings of American and European comics (including works by Mœbius, Marie Severin, Jack Kirby, Alison Bechdel, Jim Lee, Frank Miller and Rafael Navarro); the work of illustrator Jessie Willcox Smith; selected illustrations from Frank Frazetta; a collection of Norman Rockwell paintings; and more.

Memberships are open right now, ahead of the museum’s opening this fall. May the Force be with you.