“Ice Age 6” has officially cracked the surface with an official title. “Ice Age: Boiling Point,” which will welcome back actors Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and John Leguizamo, was announced at Disney’s 2025 Destination D23.

The new title was revealed during Disney’s presentation on Saturday at the Coronado Springs Resort, where the studio also updated fans on the film’s release date. The animated movie’s next chapter will land in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

The film is described as “a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World,” according to the film’s official logline.

Disney first shared the news that the sixth film was on its way back in November 2024 at D23 Brazil. Initially, it was set to hit theaters in December 2026.

One of the most successful animated franchises in history, the series has amassed more than $6 billion for the original five movies. The last film “Ice Age: Collision Course” premiered nearly 10 years ago on July 22, 2016.