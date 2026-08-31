The 5 Best New Shows Streaming This Week on Netflix, Hulu and More

The new shows worth looking at this week include a pair heading into their sophomore seasons and something new in the “Star Wars” world.
Netflix is having a big week with drops of both “The Gentlemen” Season 2 and the first season of their new reality show “Earle Meets World,” which follows the latest “It Girl” Alix Earle in her day-to-day life. Over on Hulu, Glen Powell’s TV series “Chad Powers” is also back for a new entry.
These are the best shows to watch across Netflix, Hulu, MGM+ and more this week.
The Gentlemen
It’s a week of second seasons, and Guy Ritchie’s series “The Gentlemen” – based off the 2019 movie – is back Thursday on Netflix. The show follows a soldier who inherits his father’s massive estate and becomes the new Duke of Halstead only to learn his family has a massive weed farm hidden under their land. The second season kicks off with Theo James’ Eddie and Kaya Scodelario’s Susie working together as partners after clashing through the first season. Now they need to decide if their criminal partnership with infamous Bobby Glass is still in their best interest.
Chad Powers
Glen Powell is back in his Hulu sports comedy “Chad Powers” for a second season, premiering Thursday. The show follows a man who blows up his promising college career but attempts to reinvigorate it by donning extensive prosthetics to attend a university as the titular Chad Powers to play as quarterback once again. The second season has the walls closing in on Russ/Chad as his lies start to get more complicated, and he’s facing extra scrutiny from the coach and college.
Earle Meets World
Alix Earle exploded into popularity in the 2020s and is now being fashioned as the Gen Z “It” girl. This new Netflix series premieres Friday and touts eight episodes that serve as a behind-the-scenes look into Earle’s life when she isn’t making content or off on an influencer trip. It also opens the door further into what her larger family is like and what they think about her skyrocket to fame.
A Tale of Two Cities
Charles Dickens’ classic novel is getting a four-part adaptation beginning on Sunday. The new series stars “Game of Thrones” alum Kit Harington and Francois Civil as two men – one a former French aristocrat, the other an alcoholic English lawyer – who both fall for the same woman. If you somehow don’t know the story, the MGM+ adaptation is looking to be a great place to dive in and understand why “A Tale of Two Cities” remains at the peak of Dickens’ work.
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
“The Mandalorian” began as the crown jewel of Disney+ when it launched and, in early 2026, made the jump to the big screen with “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” Now it’s returning to the streamer in a LEGO adaptation aimed at younger audiences who still might not be ready for the bounty-hunting epic in full. The new release is bound to please “Star Wars” fans, young and old, and debuts on Wednesday.