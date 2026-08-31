The 5 Best New Shows Streaming This Week on Netflix, Hulu and More

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The new shows worth looking at this week include a pair heading into their sophomore seasons and something new in the “Star Wars” world.

Netflix is having a big week with drops of both “The Gentlemen” Season 2 and the first season of their new reality show “Earle Meets World,” which follows the latest “It Girl” Alix Earle in her day-to-day life. Over on Hulu, Glen Powell’s TV series “Chad Powers” is also back for a new entry.

These are the best shows to watch across Netflix, Hulu, MGM+ and more this week.