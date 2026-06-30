‘Reacher’ Season 4 Finale to Lead Straight Into ‘Neagley’ Spinoff This Fall

The world of “Reacher” is expanding its reach when spinoff “Neagley” debuts on Prime Video this September.

The Amazon streamer shared first-look images of Maria Sten in her new show alongside Alan Ritchson on Tuesday ahead of his Season 4 premiere on Aug. 12. All eight episodes of “Neagley” will then debut on Sept. 16 after the “Reacher” season finale.

“Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protege of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice,” per the logline. “Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

Based on the characters from Lee Child’s novels, Sten will be joined by Greyston Holt, Adeline Rudolph, Jasper Jones, Matthew Del Negro and Damon Herriman, with Ritchson as a guest star. Created by Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton, additional EPs on the spinoff include Lee Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs and Lisa Kussner for Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios.

“Reacher,” meanwhile, was already renewed for a fifth season last month ahead of its next batch of episodes. The series premiered in February 2022.





