Jean Smart, Ted Sarandos, ‘South Park’ Creators Among Television Academy Hall of Fame Inductees

The Television Academy unveiled Tuesday the seven industry legends set to join its Hall of Fame as part of the organization’s 28th induction class. Among this year’s honorees are late “60 Minutes” correspondent Ed Bradley, “Cheers” star and TV legend Ted Danson, TV producer Sheila Nevins, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and seven-time Emmy winner Jean Smart.

The 2026 induction group will be honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony taking place on Aug. 13, which will serve as a kickoff to the Academy’s annual Televerse festival that’s slated to run between Aug. 14-16 in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose careers, or singular achievements, have made long-lasting impacts on the art, science or business of television. The inductees join more than 150 actors, writers, producers, directors, executives, journalists, composers, costume designers, animators and other TV pioneers honored since the Hall of Fame launched in 1984.

“These visionary performers, creators, executives and storytellers have made a profound and enduring impact on the television industry. Through their innovation, talent and dedication to their craft, they have helped transform and enrich the medium, influencing generations of audiences and professionals alike,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “We are proud to induct these distinguished individuals into the Hall of Fame and celebrate their extraordinary contributions to the growth and advancement of television.”

Rick Rosen, WME co-founder and the chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Each of these seven honorees has made an extraordinary contribution to television through their creativity, leadership and dedication to the craft.”

He added: “Their work has left a lasting impact on the industry, and the Television Academy is honored to celebrate their achievements and the legacy they continue to build.”

In addition to Rosen, the selection committee included Karey Burke, president at 20th Television; Marcy Carsey, Emmy Award-winning producer; Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman at Universal Studio Group; Peter Roth, former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. and former president of Fox; and Nina Tassler, former CBS Entertainment chairperson and producer.