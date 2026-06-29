5 New Shows Streaming This Week on Prime Video, Apple TV and More

The shows to stream this week include two major returns and a prequel for a beloved character.

The week of a holiday typically does not lead to a bunch of top-tier releases in the TV space, but for the Fourth of July we’re being given a bounty of strong streaming options.

Two great returning sci-fi series – “X-Men ’97” and “Silo” – are back for anticipated new seasons while “Legally Blonde” is getting a prequel series on Prime Video that focuses on Elle Woods’ high school life before Harvard.

All that and more in our roundup below of the four shows to stream this holiday week.