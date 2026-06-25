Finding ‘Elle’: Watch Lexi Minetree’s Audition That Landed Her the ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel

Lexi Minetree went the extra mile to secure her role as Elle Woods in the Prime Video prequel series “Elle.”

Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s media company, posted Minetree’s audition tape to social media on Thursday show how it was clear from the start she was the one for the job. The video starts out with Minetree sitting in a hot tub in a pink bikini much like Witherspoon’s original character from the “Legally Blonde” films as she starts to rattle off all the reasons she’s right for the job.

“Elle and I both have Gemini signs in our star charts, it’s very important to have astrological compatibility,” Minetree said. “Having skills and interests are very important to being a well-balanced individual.”

She later adds while knitting and showing off her juggling skills. “It’s great to pick up new things and see where it takes you. I’ve learned to juggle all the things that I’ve learned.”

The Prime Video series will serve as a prequel to “Legally Blonde” and show Elle Woods’ life in high school before heading off to Harvard “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film,” according to the official synopsis.

“Just like Elle, I think it is very important to put time into the things that you love,” she finished. “Which is why I’ve trained extensively in acting. Plus we both look great in pink. All those in favor of Lexi being the next Elle Woods say ‘aye.’”

Witherspoon previously announced Minetree’s casting in February 2025. “Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!” she wrote at the time. “After watching so many incredible auditions for the new ‘Elle’ prequel series on Prime Video, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself!”

Over the weekend, Witherspoon got emotional celebrating a “Legally Blonde” cast reunion alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis and Victor Garber in Manhattan to promote the prequel series.

“When I walked in and I saw this moment, it just felt like it was galvanizing how I felt about playing this character — I’m gonna cry,” she said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Playing this character for 25 years has been the privilege of my life.”

“Elle” premieres on July 1 on Prime Video.