Reese Witherspoon Tears Up as ‘Legally Blonde’ Cast Reunites for ‘Elle’: ‘Privilege of My Life’

Reese Witherspoon grew emotional as the cast of “Legally Blonde” reunited at an event promoting the upcoming prequel series “Elle.” As she told the crowd in Manhattan on Saturday, “Playing this character for 25 years has been the privilege of my life.”

The cast of the 2001 comedy reunited in honor of “Elle” and the 25th anniversary of the original film. In addition to Witherspoon, fans at Hall des Lumières were greeted by Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis and Victor Garber.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Witherspoon told the crowd, “When I walked in and I saw this moment, it just felt like it was galvanizing how I felt about playing this character — I’m gonna cry. Playing this character for 25 years has been the privilege of my life.”

“People come up to me and they tell me stories about how they go to law school because of her or they named their daughter Elle or they overcame some incredible challenge in their life because she did that,” she added. “She went through this experience of feeling like everybody was looking down on her or judged her, and I don’t know a person on Earth who hasn’t felt like an underdog in some situation.”

Witherspoon shared a first look at the new series in April 2025. “Harvard was hard. High school was harder. Our new series, ‘Elle,’ is now in production,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo that showed a young Elle Woods, played by Lexi Minetree.

Witherspoon previously announced Minetree’s casting in February of the same year. “Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!” she wrote at the time. “After watching so many incredible auditions for the new ‘Elle’ prequel series on Prime Video, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself!”

Per Prime Video’s description of the show, “‘Elle’ follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film.”