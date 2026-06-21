‘The Boroughs’ Star Has a Plan to Stick It to Netflix After Show’s Cancellation: ‘Sweet Revenge’ | Video

“The Boroughs” star Denis O’Hare has a plan for exacting “sweet revenge” on Netflix following the streamer’s decision to cancel the series after one season: Emmy votes.

“So, it’s Saturday and I’m just thinking about the fact that Netflix canceled ‘The Boroughs’ and how really bummed I am because it was such a great show, it was such a great show and people really seem to love it,” O’Hare said in a video shared on his Instagram Saturday. “I’ve been astounded how many people have come up to me and talked about how much they like the show and not just like, you know, old people but I’m talking about anybody, people who are, you know, in their 30s or 40s with kids.”

He continued: “Everyone seemed to find something to relate to. Anyway, so I think we still have a couple of days before the end of Emmy voting that everyone should just vote for ‘The Boroughs.’ You can vote for me if you like. But also like Bill Pullman and Alfre Woodard and Alfie [Alfred] Molina and Geena Davis and Clarke Peters, Seth Numrich, Alice Kremelberg and vote for ‘The Boroughs’ for Best Series and, you know, stick it to Netflix and let them know that they made a mistake, you know, because I think that would be sweet revenge. Anyway, I love the show, I miss it and, you know, whatever.”

The series was produced by the Duffer Brothers.

The show initially debuted to positive reviews and 5.6 million viewers in its opening weekend. Viewership later rose to 9.6 million before dipping to 3.7 million.

It is the second series produced by the Duffer Brothers this year (the limited series “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” was released in March).

You can watch O’Hare’s full video above.