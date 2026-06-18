‘Elle’ Star Lexi Minetree Shows Off Her Jennifer Coolidge Impression in Late Night Debut | Video

It sounds like Reese Witherspoon got the casting right for her “Legally Blonde” prequel series “Elle,” as rising star Lexi Minetree is clearly an expert when it comes to the classic 2001 film.

The actress stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday night for her late night debut, where she proudly showed off her Jennifer Coolidge impression with two iconic quotes. Plus, Minetree says she’s seen the movie 150 times already.

“It’s actually spooky, because even when I was a brunette, random people would come up to me and say, ‘You know who you look like? You look like Reese Witherspoon,” she shared. “My whole life, I’ve gotten that I look like her. What was crazy was three months before, I had decided to go blonde — not because of the role, just for a switch-up. I’m really glad I listened to that instinct.”

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“The beautiful dress you’re wearing right now was the same dress that Reese Witherspoon wore at the ‘Legally Blonde’ premiere 25 years ago,” host Jimmy Fallon further noted.

From executive producer Witherspoon, “Elle” also stars June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Chandler Kinney, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz and Zac Looker, as well as Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada and the late James Van Der Beek.

Hello Sunshine produces alongside Amazon MGM Studios, with creator Laura Kittrell (“High School,” “Insecure”) serving as co-showrunner with Caroline Dries. Additional EPs include Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt.

“In Season 1, ‘Elle’ follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film,” the streamer previously teased.

“Elle” premieres July 1 on Prime Video and has already been renewed for a sophomore season.