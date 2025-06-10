Ariana Grande’s Jennifer Coolidge Impression Wasn’t the Most-Watched ‘SNL’ Sketch of the Season, This Recurring Character Was

After a historic year for “Saturday Night Live,” the comedy series ranked their most viral sketches from Season 50, and Ariana Grande’s performances came out on top.

The “Wicked” star made her presence known at Studio 8H during her press tour for the blockbuster, with three of her sketches cracking the top five most-watched performances of the season.

The pop singer’s Jennifer Coolidge impression came in as the 4th most-watched sketch of the season. Grande and Chloe Fineman mirrored their impressions of the “White Lotus” star as they tested out Maybelline’s latest lip product.

But the recurring sketch that dominated the season was another one of Grande’s: “Domingo.” The Oscar nominee was joined by a cast of bridesmaids to toast the bride with an original song to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

Grande’s ability to sing off-key went viral on social media, leading the cast to bring back the sketch format twice more during the season — once for Charli XCX’s episode and a third time during the 50th Anniversary special, featuring Carpenter herself. “Domingo: Babymoon” was the second-most watched sketch of the season.

Another sketch from the “Thank U, Next” singer that was third most-watched overall was “Castrati,” in which she plays a young boy who is castrated at eight or nine years old to preserve his falsetto singing voice. Her face of general disgust and horror as Antonio became a meme on social media, gaining traction for the sketch across platforms.

Several of Timothée Chalamet’s performances also cracked the Top 10 most-watched sketches, including his performance as a barista-in-training and a bungee workout instructor.

Here’s the full list of the top sketches of “SNL” Season 50: