New ‘Mummy’ Sequel Stays True to the Original and ‘Takes Some Real Chances,’ Directors Tease

After years of hoping, fans of “The Mummy” are finally getting another film in the franchise starring both Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. And, according to the directors of the new film, the new installment will have the energy of the first film, but will also take “some real chances.”

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing the fourth film in the franchise, coming off “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,” which hits theaters on March 20. Speaking to TheWrap ahead of that sequel, the duo wouldn’t reveal anything about the plot of “The Mummy” or exactly how scary the film might be, given their horror roots. But Gillett noted that they’ve had “wonderful conversations” so far with Fraser and Weisz, for whom the franchise was especially important.

“They’ve been so complimentary of the script, and the approach, and what we’ve designed for their two characters and their relationship,” he said. “And I mean, we can’t speak for them, but as fans, I think reading this script, it does feel a lot like it has the energy of the first movie.”

“It’s romantic, and it’s scary, and it takes some real chances,” he continued. “There’s a lot of risk in it, but it’s big and swashbuckling. It just has all of those things. And I think, you know, just in our conversations with both Brendan and Rachel, I think that it really does scratch that same itch for them, I think that they really feel strongly that it’s a return to form in so many ways.”

Really, the duo is just excited to make something that is so important to fans of the franchise. But, they Bettinelli-Olpin noted that they’ll be approaching the movie similarly to how they handled their “Scream” films.

“I think the headline for us is that this is our opportunity, and fans of the originals’ opportunity, to see Rick and Evie again, and to get Brendan and Rachel back in the saddle, as they say, and have another super fun, big adventure,” he said. “And it’s not unlike how we approached ‘Scream,’ is, how do we take this thing that we love as fans, and not turn it into just nostalgia, but actually evolve it and create something new for the for the present day?”

“And I think everybody involved is on board for that,” he continued. “And I mean, we’re just thrilled to get to go make a big, sweeping adventure movie with a couple of incredible actors.”

The next “Mummy” film is currently set for a wide release on May 19, 2028.