Brendan Fraser Brushes Off Concerns About His ‘The Mummy’ Return at Age 56: ‘That’s What They Have Stuntmen For’ | Video

Brendan Fraser was a younger man last time he starred in “The Mummy” film series with 2008’s “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.” Now 56 and slated to return as Rick O’Connell in an upcoming reboot of the series, he brushed off concerns of his age in an interview published Thursday, quipping: “That’s what they have stuntmen for.”

In a live conversation at the 92nd Street Y tied to the release of Fraser’s “Rental Family,” the actor seemed ready to return to the series — though not without some help.

“The last time you shot one of those, you were a 40-year-old man, and, like, the stunts are real, man,” said “Happy Sad Confused” host Josh Horowitz. “Is that a consideration?”

“Absolutely. That’s what they have stunt men for,” Fraser said. “One of my favorite things to say is ‘Dude, you’re gonna be awesome in this shot!’”

The news of a new film in the “Mummy” action/adventure franchise broke in early November, with the Radio Silence team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett tapped to direct a screenplay written by David Coggeshall. Fraser, who was in a trilogy of “Mummy” movies, is said to return to star alongside Rachel Weisz, who was only in the first two — a reunion roughly 25 years in the making.

When Horowitz asked Fraser about the upcoming feature, Fraser joked that he would cough once if it was happening and twice if it wasn’t. He then gave a single performative cough. Earlier in the interview, Fraser spoke to the surprising success of the franchise and its ever-growing fandom over the decades.

“It was an action picture, it was a romance, it was a drama, it was a horror film, it was a comedy, it was a smorgasbord of all of that,” Fraser said. “While we were shooting it, I can still hear Rachel saying, ‘Oh no, they’re going to confiscate our Equity cards.’”

Fraser spoke to TheWrap’s Andi Ortiz on Thursday, where he was asked for any additional details on the “Mummy” reboot. Unfortunately, the “Rental Family” star mostly kicked the can down the road.

“I wish I could give you such fascinating insights on this my friend, but my lips are sealed for now,” he said. “There is some accuracy to what the trades had to share about the possibility of this, as those headlines write, it remains speculation, but hey, with fingers crossed, we can take this forward, because I know I’ve met so many fans, like I said earlier, and all they do is come through the line with pictures of ‘The Mummy’ and Rick O’Connell and Evelyn, and they dress up as the characters, and I certainly want to help fulfill their fondest hopes and give them what they want: another movie.”