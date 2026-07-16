Inside the Historic Alex Theatre’s Transformation to Show ‘The Odyssey’ in 70mm | Photos

What better film to mark the relaunch of Los Angeles’ historic Alex Theatre than the latest from Christopher Nolan — a director with a fanbase that, more than anyone else’s, sees analog film formats as the essential way to see his films?

At the roughly 40 locations around the world that are screening “The Odyssey” in Imax 70mm, screenings at times as early as 4 a.m. are selling out throughout the next two weeks. Combine that with digital Imax screenings, and “The Odyssey” is on pace to set a new opening weekend record for the premium format company.

Below, we document The Alex’s “Odyssey”-inspired relaunch as a movie house and the people who made it happen.