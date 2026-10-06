‘The Social Reckoning’ Reactions Mixed as Sorkin Sequel Lives in Shadow of ‘Superior’ Original

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The first reactions to “The Social Reckoning” are in, and they’re all over the wall.

Select audiences saw Aaron Sorkin’s follow-up to “The Social Network,” with social media reactions emerging just days before its Oct. 9 release. While many early viewers praised Sorkin’s screenplay and the film’s lead performances, several noted that it lives in the shadow of its 2010 Oscar-winning predecessor.

“Thankfully, the film doesn’t simply recycle what worked in the far superior 2010 film (Alexandre Desplat’s score is entirely original), allowing it to stand on its own. That doesn’t mean the comparisons will stop but the far greater problem is that what’s here is neither particularly interesting nor revelatory,” wrote Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture on X. “The performances range from fine to mediocre, while the material feels like it’s arriving five years too late. An eye-rolling film with good intentions but will probably not receive many likes or re-shares.”

“I actually liked ‘The Social Reckoning,’ but that’s because Aaron Sorkin knows that filmmaking is ALL about the script and the cast, and he’s tackling a topic that’s just as interesting as the origins of Facebook,” said film critic Edward Douglas on X. “Maybe it’s no ‘The Social Network,’ but it’s still very good.”

Sorkin is one of the only elements to carry over from the 2010 film helmed by David Fincher, which starred Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg in the early days of Facebook. This time, Sorkin took the director’s chair himself, with Jeremy Strong stepping in as Zuck in a story about Facebook’s whistleblowing scandal and its role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Cinematically engineered for dads that watch movies while standing,” said @imPatrickT on X. “Very 2000s TV feeling (complimentary) and Strong is nuts as Zuckerberg with limited screen time. The matinee coffee instead of a popcorn crowd will LOVE this one.”

Some viewers were less reserved in their affection, saying the film stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its predecessor.

“#TheSocialReckoning sits on the same pedestal as ‘The Social Network’ for me & here’s an add-on to that already massively hot take: this one matters more!” said film critic Manuel São Bento on X.

Joining Strong in the cast are Mikey Madison as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz. Bill Burr and Wunmi Mosaku co-star as members of Zuckerberg’s legal counsel.

You can see more reactions to “The Social Reckoning” below.

THE SOCIAL RECKONING is an old-fashioned investigative journalism drama from Aaron Sorkin examining the dangers and manipulations of Facebook, as they prioritize profits over people at an alarming rate of growth. As usual with Sorkin, it moves at a good pace, plowing through… pic.twitter.com/rUQsBAIqvh — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 5, 2026

THE SOCIAL RECKONING is a decent journalism drama that lives in the shadow of its much superior predecessor.



An okay script with okay direction. Nothing stands out as special beyond strong performances from Strong and Madison.



Sorkin’s done better, but still thought-provoking. pic.twitter.com/5is1v8dmhb — Jonathan Sim @NYFF (@TheJonathanSim) October 5, 2026

THE SOCIAL RECKONING – Cinematically engineered for dads that watch movies while standing.



Very 2000s TV feeling (complimentary) and Strong is nuts as Zuckerberg with limited screen time. The matinee coffee instead of a popcorn crowd will LOVE this one. pic.twitter.com/wgQKLSLr8p — patrick. (@imPatrickT) October 5, 2026

The Social Reckoning, while not the masterpiece that was The Social Network, still fully engaged me. A slow and steady build leads to a climax that suitably got my blood boiling. Hardly subtle, it works well as a companion piece to Aaron Sorkin’s prior look at Facebook. pic.twitter.com/4AkZOqjrK1 — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) October 5, 2026

As someone who went into this as a complete skeptic, I’m delighted to say that Aaron Sorkin has proven me wrong. Not only is The Social Reckoning a solid sequel, it completely justifies its existence as a scathing indictment of the current tumultuous state of society in both the… pic.twitter.com/j1hzRrI9eH — Luke Hearfield (@LukeHearfield) October 5, 2026

I actually liked The Social Reckoning, but that's because Aaron Sorkin knows that filmmaking is ALL about the script and the cast, and he's tackling a topic that's just as interesting as the origins of Facebook. Maybe it's no The Social Network, but it's still very good. — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) October 5, 2026

‘The Social Reckoning’ is sharply paced, dryly humour and brilliantly carried by Madison and White. It’s strangely nostalgic for events that happened so recently yet it is able to express itself vividly within a small slice of time we’re presented.



Full review Wednesday!… pic.twitter.com/vwTTeGDZcj — Nicole's Film Perspectives (@GoldenWinter_28) October 5, 2026

The Social Reckoning is solid. Strong screenplay and excellent cast. Both Jeremy's are very good. Mikey Madison is more than Anora. — Showbiz 411 (@showbiz411) October 5, 2026

Sorkin forgive me for not expecting much from #TheSocialReckoning because this blew me away. No stone is left unturned and does not shy away from being a scathing yet informative assessment of the responsibility of big tech companies today. So timely that it hurts. pic.twitter.com/2NfjRD8XHT — Nandita (@deetsdoots) October 5, 2026

As an old hack, I found #thesocialreckoning touchingly stirring in its storyline of newspapers telling uncomfortable truths about social media. Good on Aaron Sorkin! Mikey Madison good as nerdy whistleblower; I like Jeremy Allen White but I’m afraid he’s as placid & one-note as.. — Stephen Smith (@StephenSmithWDS) October 5, 2026

THE SOCIAL RECKONING / #TheSocialReckoning sits on the same pedestal as THE SOCIAL NETWORK for me & here's an add-on to that already massively hot take: this one matters more! Aaron Sorkin turns the Facebook Files into an infuriating film about a company that knew exactly what it… pic.twitter.com/FFQKEt5jbj — Manuel São Bento (@manuelsbento) October 5, 2026

#TheSocialReckoning is a timely and compelling companion piece to The Social Network, sharing more DNA with Sorkin’s The Newsroom than its predecessor however. Madison and Allen White are quietly magnetic, Burr and Gilpin seem born and bred to deliver Sorkin dialogue and Strong… pic.twitter.com/4DQSrVFqla — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) October 5, 2026

“The Social Reckoning” releases in theaters on Friday, Oct. 9.