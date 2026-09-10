Inde Navarrette, Mahershala Ali, Chase Infiniti, Seth Rogen and More Join TheWrap’s TIFF Studio

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Inde Navarrette, Mahershala Ali, Chase Infiniti and Seth Rogen are among the top talent who will join TheWrap’s interview and portrait studio at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

TheWrap Studio returns to the heart of TIFF at the InterContinental Toronto Centre, Sept. 11–14. Guests will toast the moment with Moët & Chandon, the exclusive champagne sponsor.

Additional talent attending the studio will include Curry Barker, Helen Mirren, Sarah Paulson, Danny Boyle, Andrew Scott, Ayo Edebiri, Amanda Seyfried, Javier Bardem, Cynthia Erivo, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Yeoh, Antonio Banderas, Taron Egerton, Sebastian Stan, Jodie Comer, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lily-Rose Depp, Laura Linney, Cooper Raiff, Christopher Briney, Courteney Cox, David Harbour, David Oyelowo, James McAvoy, Jason Isaacs, John Turturro, Kate Mara, Kate O’Flynn, Siân Heder, Patricia Arquette, Kenneth Branagh, Lily James, Luke Evans, Florian Zeller and Fred Hechinger.

As an official media partner of the festival, TheWrap’s executive awards editor Steve Pond will also moderate a Director Spotlight with acclaimed filmmaker Tim Blake Nelson during TIFF’s Industry Conference on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The conversation will explore Nelson’s career and latest film, “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd,” starring Amanda Seyfried, Scoot McNairy and Wunmi Mosaku, which is having its world premiere in the Gala Presentations section of the festival. Click here for additional information.

Stay up to date on TheWrap’s TIFF coverage on thewrap.com and on our social channels @thewrap.