The 9 Buzziest Films for Sale at TIFF 2026

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Will the “Obsession” effect spark some life in at Toronto International Film Festival?

Last year’s $16 million pickup of Curry Barker’s debut film led to one of the biggest stories over the summer with the film grossing half a billion dollars worldwide. That should provide extra incentive as buyers head to Toronto this week in search of the next indie breakout.

The film festival, which introduces an “official” market for the first time, will look to build upon a livelier output last year, when over a dozen titles sold. Still, gone are the days of overnight bidding wars, with slower sales from the various festivals the new status quo.

Insiders who spoke to TheWrap feel pretty good about this year’s market. Traditionally, there are a fewer number of deals that actually happen at the festival, with some negotiations dragging out long after the festival is over. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a lot of activity.

“I do feel that the market is in a better place,” Gersh agent Julien Levesque told TheWrap. “There are still things that lean commercial.”

This year’s market features new movies from Werner Herzog, Caleb Hearon and Chase Infiniti that are looking for buyers. What will also be interesting to see is which buyer will stand out from the crowd. Last year had new player Row K Entertainment emerge as a serious buyer, but the company in March lost its key leadership amid reports of financial strain.

Sales are off to a good start as Diego Luna’s migrant drama “Ashes” sold ahead of it’s TIFF premiere, along with “Kick On” which will world premiere at Toronto Midnight Madness. The Seth Rogen and Anna Kendrick-starring comedy “Babies,” directed by Lauren Miller Rogen, also landed at Roadside Attractions and Vertical ahead of its debut at the festival.

Here are TheWrap’s buzziest titles still up for grabs going to TIFF this year.