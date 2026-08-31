Zack Snyder’s ‘The Last Photograph’ to World Premiere at TIFF

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In a last minute addition, the Toronto International Film Festival announced on Monday that filmmaker Zack Snyder’s new movie “The Last Photograph” will have its world premiere at the festival in September.

The drama will debut on on Sunday, Sept. 13, in the John Bassett Theatre.

Snyder’s film, which he made independently and is seeking distribution, stars Stuart Martin (“Army of Thieves”), Fra Fee (“Hawkeye”) and Costanza Andrade (“Game Over”) and follows “an ex-DEA agent seeking revenge in a South American jungle where dangerous terrain and inner demons intermingle,” according to the official synopsis.

Snyder has been developing “The Last Photograph” since the 2000s, before he spent nearly a decade in the DC universe directing “Man of Steel,” “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League” and spearheading other DC movies as a producer like “Wonder Woman.”

“300” scribe Kurt Johnstad wrote the screenplay for “The Last Photograph” based on a story by Snyder, who also serves as producer and cinematographer on the project.

Producers are Deborah Snyder, Gianni Nunnari Wesley Coller. Executive producers are Alessandro Salem, Kurt Johnstad, William Doyle, Juan Pablo Solano and Simón Beltrán.

Snyder’s regular collaborator Hans Zimmer composed the score alongside Omer Benyamin and Steven Doar.

After his time in the DC universe, Snyder made three movies for Netflix — 2021’s “Army of the Dead” and the two-part sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon” that was released in 2023 and 2024.