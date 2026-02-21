Timothée Chalamet Calls Out Unnamed Actor for Dissing His Acting Skills: ‘The Guy Was a Punk’

Timothée Chalamet called out an unnamed actor who he claims dissed his acting skills while the two were working on a project together.

“No names, but the guy was a punk,” the Oscar-nominated actor told his former “Interstellar” co-star Matthew McConaughey during their CNN town hall chat, per reports.

“He asked me what conservatory I had gone to, and I said I didn’t go to an acting conservatory,” Chalamet explained. “And he said, ‘Well, you haven’t trained as an actor then.’ And we were all part of an ensemble.”

Prior to sharing the incident, he told the audience to be cautious around folks who “get more of the advice they give you than you get at the advice.”

“They’re thrilled by the act of giving you advice. All of a sudden you can’t listen to what they’re saying anymore because they’re flexing on you so hard,” Chalamet said, praising McConaughey for never boasting about his acting chops or professional resume.

“You never did that to me, though, which I’m grateful for,” Chalamet shared.

Chalamet has been in the acting game for quite some time, with his acting debut being in the long-running cop procedural “Law & Order” in 2009, and finding his breakout moment as a star talent in the critically acclaimed 2017 film “Call Me By Your Name.” Since then, he’s gone on to serve as the headliner for several Hollywood blockbusters, including the “Dune” film franchise,” “Wonka” and most recently “Marty Supreme.”

Back in December 2025, Chalamet told Jimmy Fallon that “Marty Supreme,” which is loosely based on legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman, is a project he’s extremely proud of.

“In my head, something’s like, ‘Don’t go this hard,’ to me. ‘Don’t go this hard,’” Chalamet said at the time, referring to his marketing campaign for the movie. “But I know 10 years from now, 15 years from now — and I’ve been a part of a lot of projects I’m very proud of. This is the one, man. ‘Marty Supreme’ is the one.”