Tom Hanks Baffled to Learn ‘Toy Story’ Characters Woody and Jessie Are Related: ‘How Did They Find This Out?’ | Video

More than 30 years after the first “Toy Story” movie hit theaters, Tom Hanks is still getting familiar with all of the lore.

Hanks sat alongside Tim Allen for an interview with BBC Radio 1 ahead of the release of “Toy Story 5.” There, Hanks was informed — seemingly for the first time — by critic Ali Plumb that his Sheriff Woody has a full name: Woody Pride.

“How did they find this out?” Hanks exclaimed. “I play the guy! I didn’t realize that he had a surname.”

Plumb took things a step further by pointing out that Jessie the Cowgirl (voiced by Joan Cusack) also has a full name: Jessica Jane “Jessie” Pride.

“I think that means you’re siblings,” Plumb concluded.

“Boy! No!” Hanks replied. “Distant cousins, please!”

You can watch the full video below.

Play video

In the interview, Allen shared that he had seemingly learned this information before, and that he already knew that Woody and Jessie were somehow related.

“There’s something in there. One of the guys on the internet gets these names,” Allen said. “I heard that same thing.”

Hanks was clearly dismayed by this relationship, seemingly concerned that Woody and Jessie have some sort of romantic entanglement (explaining his non-PG request that they be distant cousins rather than direct siblings). Of course, true “Toy Story” fans know that Jessie and Buzz have long been a romantic pair, while Woody’s heart has always been with Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

Hanks’ response sure makes it seem like Woody and Jessie’s familial relationship won’t be touched upon in Friday’s “Toy Story 5,” which sees the cowgirl take on a more central role in a story of toys versus tech. Many people will see this story themselves this weekend, as “Toy Story 5” is already tracking to open to at least $140 million at the domestic box office — and will probably make even more than that.

“Toy Story 5” releases in theaters on June 19.