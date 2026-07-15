Tom Holland Recalls Pulling Off One of Hollywood’s Hardest Stunts – Only for the Cameraman to Miss It

Tom Holland opted to try his hand at a stunt he was advised never to do, and it was only after he pulled it off that he learned the cameraman missed it.

In a conversation with Matt Damon on Complex’s “Goat Talk,” the actors broke down their favorite stunts they’ve pulled off on shoots. Damon said jumping off a bridge in “The Bourne Supremacy” topped his list. For Holland, he wanted to try out a stunt he’d been warned against doing – and even Damon was surprised when he heard the story.

“My favorite stunt I’ve ever done is something I was always advised not to do,” Holland said. “It never made the cut of the film. It’s called a Dead Man. I’m supposed to be charging at this alien and it was supposed to kick me in the throat and throw me on the ground. They were going to do it with CGI, but I wanted to create this strong snapback.”

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He continued: “You tie yourself off to a fixed point and run away from it. When the line goes taut, you just whack. The cameraman missed it because it happened so quickly. I didn’t anticipate it hurting as much as it did. It winded me beyond belief.”

Damon had never tried the Dead Man stunt himself, mostly because of how hard the mental aspect of it is, but he talked with people who had to do a number of them during the Battle of Troy sequence in “The Odyssey.”

“The commitment when you have to run through the point,” Damon said. “Gago my stunt guy, he’s done a bunch of movies with me. He was on this [‘The Odyssey’] doing a bunch of the Troy warriors. I talked to him about it and he was like ‘yep, it’s one of the hardest things we do. Yep.’”

Watch Damon and Holland’s conversation above.