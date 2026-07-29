Tom Holland Reveals the Worst Time He Spoiled a Marvel Movie: ‘Wish I Could Go Back’

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Tom Holland recalled the moment he regrets most for spoiling a movie in the MCU.

While talking with Complex during the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premiere, Holland was asked about his reputation for spoiling Marvel movies while doing press. Of the times the actor has been clocked for going overboard in his hints for what’s to come in the MCU films, Holland remembered one specifically that still haunts him.

“Kevin Feige, the legend, always does this thing where he rents a party bus and we drive around L.A. and we surprise fans at the first opening night screenings. And I thought that we were walking into a room of people that had seen the movie,” Holland said, recalling an event for 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” — a feature that ultimately sees his character snapped away by Thanos.

“I thought the movie had ended, and I walked on stage and I said, ‘Don’t worry everybody, I’m still alive!’ And there was this huge collective sigh. And I kind of was like ‘Wow, I thought that was gonna get a bigger reaction.’”

Holland then remembered looking over to the Marvel Studios president, who was gesturing for him to stop talking.

“I wish I could go back and relive that moment,” the actor admitted.

Tom Holland says the spoiler he regrets most was accidentally revealing that Spider-Man gets snapped in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’



He was surprising a crowd with Kevin Feige and thought the audience had already seen the film when he spoiled it



“I thought the movie ended … I… pic.twitter.com/5hfcvCWZWl — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 29, 2026

While promoting “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Holland has gone through the press gauntlet without dropping any major spoilers. And there are some big ones fans are clamoring for – mainly the real identity of Sadie Sink’s character. There have been a number of speculations but anything official managed to remain unspoiled. At least until Steve Lacy got on the carpet for the movie’s premiere on Monday.

“Out of all of the characters in the film you’re aware of and, without spoiling anything, who is your favorite? Or who are you most excited to see?” a reporter asked the singer-songwriter.

“You know, what? Jean,” Lacy responded, prompting the interview to look up in surprise. “I like Jean. She’s the villain but there’s a reason to her madness.”

When asked point-blank if he just shared a spoiler – specifically that Sink’s character was the long-rumored X-Man Jean Grey – Lacy seemingly sidestepped the question, “I like her. I like her character. I don’t know why.”