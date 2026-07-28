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Did Musician Steve Lacy Just Spoil Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Character on the Red Carpet?

The “Stranger Things” alum’s role has been kept under wraps for the duration of the press tour

Steve Lacy, Sadie Sink
(Photo credit: Getty Images)
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Warning: The below contains potential spoilers for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Sadie Sink’s role in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” may’ve been inadvertently spoiled by one of the movie’s musicians on the red carpet.

During a red carpet interview at Monday’s Los Angeles premiere, singer-songwriter Steve Lacy, whose song “oh yeah?” is featured in the fourth Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man” film, revealed which character he’s most excited to see in the movie.

“Out of all of the characters in the film you’re aware of and, without spoiling anything, who is your favorite? Or who are you most excited to see?” the reporter asked Lacy on the carpet.

“You know, what? Jean,” Lacy responded, prompting the interview to look up in surprise. “I like Jean. She’s the villain but there’s a reason to her madness.”

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When asked point-blank if he just shared a spoiler, Lacy seemingly sidestepped the question, “I like her. I like her character. I don’t know why.”

While Lacy didn’t specifically shout out Sadie Sink or name “X-Men’s” Jean Grey, it didn’t take long for the moment to be clipped and spread wide on the Internet – with many taking this as confirmation that the “Stranger Things” alum is playing the beloved telekinetic mutant.

“Bro did a double take immediately as if he heard [Kevin Feige]’s snipers shift towards his direction,” one X user responded on Monday evening. Another chimed in with, “Steve Lacy spoiling and confirming the ‘secret’ that Sadie sink is Jean grey … imagine them trying to keep this secret all during the marketing to have to spoiled by a person on the red carpet”

A third wrote, “STEVE LACY SPOILING JEAN GREY’S ROLE LMFAOO WE’RE NEVER GONNA HEAR FROM THIS GUY AGAIN KEVIN GET HIM.”

A representative for Lacy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The highly anticipated sequel comes nearly five years after “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hit theaters, which saw all of Peter Parker (Tom Holland)’s friends – including Zendaya’s MJ Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds – forget his existence in order to stop a disastrous breach in the multi-verse. “Brand New Day” picks up after these events and welcomes “Spider-man” newcomers Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings into theaters July 31.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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