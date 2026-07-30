Tom Holland Says There’s a ‘Whole Plan’ Laid Out for Him to Pass the Torch to the Next Spider-Man

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Could Tom Holland’s time as Spider-Man be coming to an end? Right now, that’s anyone’s guess. But when the time does come, Tom Holland says there’s a whole plan in place for him to pass the baton on to the next wallcrawler.

Sitting down with host Josh Horowitz in the latest episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Holland revealed that he and the powers that be are thinking longterm, and have been for several years now, about his Spider-Man’s ending.

“There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’” the actor said. “And it’s like laid out — it’s going to change, for sure — but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton. And I think it’s really exciting.”

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“I know I get really excited when we have these meetings, and chat about it,” he continued. “But that is the thing that I want to do most in this character, for sure.”

Of course, at this point, Holland’s tenure as Spider-Man has already gone on longer than he once said it might. In a 2021 interview, Holland asserted that “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” Well, he turned 30 earlier this year, and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the fourth solo film for his Spider-Man, hits theaters on Friday.

During his appearance on “Happy Sad Confused,” Holland further stressed how excited he is about how many Spider-Man options fans have these days, between the past Sony films, his films, and the animated “Spider-Verse” films, which he said are “the best spider-man movies that have ever been made.”

As for who that baton might be passed to, Holland didn’t say. But he did joke during the interview that he thinks Timothée Chalamet would’ve made a good, brooding Spider-Man, and Holland could’ve brought some comedy to “Dune.”

You can watch the full interview with Holland in the video above.