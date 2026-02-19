‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer Reunites Woody and Buzz Against Technology

Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” is just around the corner.

The latest film in the beloved saga, following 2019’s $1 billion-grossing, Oscar-winning “Toy Story 4,” arrives in theaters on June 19. And a brand-new trailer has just dropped, showing a little more of what to expect from the sequel. Watch it below.

According to the synopsis, in “Toy Story 5,” “Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?”

The trailer notably highlights how Woody (Tom Hanks) returns to Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the toys, after leaving to rescue other toys at the end of “Toy Story 4.” When Woody returns, he’s got a bald spot and a Sergio Leone-indebted Poncho. In Bonnie’s room, Buzz now wears the sheriff’s star – even if it is a puffy sticker.

Another notable piece of the trailer has Bonnie’s imagination rendered in a playful, illustrative style, which shows a marked difference to the way that Andy imagined the toys – usually in heightened video game- or action movie-inspired scenarios. Some upcoming Pixar projects will definitely be taking stylistic detours from the so-called “house style,” including next year’s “Gatto,” which looks like a living painting.

Disney also announced some of the new cast for “Toy Story 5,” including Craig Robinson as Atlas, a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy; Shelby Rabara as the excitable camera toy Snappy; Scarlett Spears as the sweet and shy 8-year-old Bonnie; Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals; and Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase. Conan O’Brien also joins the gang as Smarty Pants.

Somewhat surprising is the fact that Timothy Dalton is not returning as hedgehog Mr. Pricklepants (he’s replaced by John Hopkins). Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, who played Ducky and Bunny in “Toy Story 4,” also won’t be back for more. But Keanu Reeves, as Canadian stuntman Duke Caboom, will be making an appearance.

The trailer also teases an army of defective Buzz Lightyear figures, who appeared in the scene shown at Annecy last year. “Toy Story 5” is directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, and features an original score by Randy Newman who returns to score his fifth “Toy Story” feature.

“Toy Story 5” releases exclusively in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.