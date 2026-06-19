‘Toy Story 5’ Scores Year’s Best Box Office Preview Total With $17.5 Million

“Toy Story 5” has earned the best Thursday preview box office total ever for a “Toy Story” film and the best for any film this year with $17.5 million grossed, as it is set to earn one of the highest opening weekends ever for an animated film.

By comparison, “Toy Story 4” earned a $12 million preview total en route to a $120 million opening weekend in 2019. “The Incredibles 2,” which holds the record for the highest 3-day opening for an animated film with $182.4 million, earned $18.5 million from its previews.

“Toy Story 5” also opened in 28 countries on Thursday, bringing its overseas total in its first two days to $26 million and its global total to $43.5 million. The film is expected to post the strongest opening weekend in the “Toy Story” franchise with totals north of $160 million domestic and $275 million worldwide.

That has been backed up by characteristically sky-high reception from critics and longtime “Toy Story” fans, who have both given this installment a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score.

More to come…