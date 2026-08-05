‘Toy Story 5’ Brings Disney Franchise’s Value to $16 Billion After $1 Billion Box Office

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In the wake of the $1 billion-plus box office run of “Toy Story 5,” Disney has estimated the income value of the Pixar franchise at $16 billion, based on a commissioned study by consultancy firm Steward Redqueen cited in the company’s latest earnings report.

Along with the $1.07 billion and counting earned by “Toy Story 5” — the highest for any film in the series before inflation adjustment — Disney reports that the previous “Toy Story” films passed 2 billion hours in combined streaming time on Disney+ in this past quarter, while merchandise related to the franchise was the key driver in a 7% year-over-year increase in consumer products revenue, the highest increase that segment has recorded since the summer of 2021, which was coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Toy Story” also has a heavy presence in Disney’s parks and experiences division, with rides present at all of the company’s theme park resorts in Anaheim, Orlando, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong. In total, Steward Redqueen estimates that “Toy Story” has generated $50 billion in global economic impact.

Alongside fellow second quarter box office hit “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which grossed $691 million worldwide, “Toy Story 5” helped push Disney’s entertainment segment revenue to $11.3 billion, up 5.6% year-over-year.

Directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, “Toy Story 5” sees Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the other toys face off against the toy tablet Lilypad, who is given as a gift to their child owner Bonnie by her parents in an effort to help her make friends. The film has received widespread critical and audience praise and is set to stand as the highest grossing animated film this year.