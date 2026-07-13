TriStar Pictures Bags Feature Rights to Trevor Henderson’s Viral Internet Horror ‘Cartoon Cat’

Sony’s Tri-Star Pictures has pre-emptively acquired the movie rights to Trevor Henderson’s latest viral internet sensation “Cartoon Cat,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

It’s the second major deal for Henderson this month as his “Siren Head” landed at Warner Bros. after a five-studio bidding war, with Zach Cregger and Brian Duffield co-writing and Duffield directing.

Producing the project are Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Scott Glassgold, and J. Todd Harris, along with Thomas Pettinelli and Marc Marcum.

According to Deadline, first reported the news, “The menacing cat is described as an ancient hollow rot that uses the collective human awareness and memories of old cartoons as a passageway to manifest into our reality – and wreak violent havoc.”

Reps for TriStar did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…