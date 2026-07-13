Home > Creative Content > Movies

TriStar Pictures Bags Feature Rights to Trevor Henderson’s Viral Internet Horror ‘Cartoon Cat’

This is Henderson’s second deal following the bidding war for “Siren Head”

Cartoon Cat
Cartoon Cat, as illustrated by Trevor Henderson (Instagram)

Sony’s Tri-Star Pictures has pre-emptively acquired the movie rights to Trevor Henderson’s latest viral internet sensation “Cartoon Cat,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

It’s the second major deal for Henderson this month as his “Siren Head” landed at Warner Bros. after a five-studio bidding war, with Zach Cregger and Brian Duffield co-writing and Duffield directing.

Producing the project are Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Scott Glassgold, and J. Todd Harris, along with Thomas Pettinelli and Marc Marcum.

According to Deadline, first reported the news, “The menacing cat is described as an ancient hollow rot that uses the collective human awareness and memories of old cartoons as a passageway to manifest into our reality – and wreak violent havoc.”

Zach Cregger and Brian Duffield are penning a "Siren Head" adaptation for Warner Bros. (Getty Images)
Read Next
Zach Cregger, Brian Duffield to Adapt Internet Horror 'Siren Head' Feature for Warner Bros.

Reps for TriStar did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments