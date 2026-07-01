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Zach Cregger, Brian Duffield to Adapt Internet Horror ‘Siren Head’ Feature for Warner Bros.

Duffield will direct the film based on a “Backrooms”-style online phenomenon

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Zach Cregger and Brian Duffield are penning a "Siren Head" adaptation for Warner Bros. (Getty Images)
Zach Cregger and Brian Duffield are penning a "Siren Head" adaptation for Warner Bros. (Getty Images)

Hollywood has found its next “Backrooms.”

Warner Bros. Pictures has won a bidding war for a cinematic adaptation of the viral internet horror phenomenon “Siren Head.” “Weapons” and “Resident Evil” filmmaker Zach Cregger is attached to the package as a screenwriter, penning the script alongside “Whalefall” and “No One Will Save You’s” Brian Duffield, who will direct the feature.

You might not be familiar with Siren Head, a viral internet creepy pasta phenomenon in the same vein as Backrooms and Slender Man. The concept was spawned by online creator Trevor Henderson in 2018, who posted an image of a giant, lanky cryptid with sirens for a head on social media sites like Tumblr and Twitter.

The concept — once just an ominous, surreal image — evolved over time as other creators got their hands on it. Short films, online clips and video games soon spawned from Henderson’s concept, with the internet creating a world of lore around this giant, lumbering, shape-changing creature that blends into suburban and rural environments.

It’s the exact same trajectory that Backrooms went on, evolving from an image and caption posted by two anonymous 4chan users into the highest grossing feature ever made by A24. Though Kane Parsons eventually became known as the Backrooms auteur through a mix of his online short films and eventual high-grossing movie, he was but one of many creators who jumped onto the communal project over time.

Kane Parsons on the set of "Backrooms"
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The difference here is that “Siren Head” will be helmed by two established feature filmmakers without direct tie to the source material. Cregger gained massive critical acclaim for “Weapons,” which featured an Oscar-winning performance from Amy Madigan for Best Supporting Actress. Duffield, meanwhile, has a few features under his belt as a director and screenwriter, and will soon hit theaters with “Whalefall,” which sees Austin Abrams (who appears in Cregger’s “Weapons” and “Resident Evil”) get swallowed by a whale.

Warner Bros. can hope that this online adaptation can find the same success as “Backrooms,” which has made more than $330 million at the global box office. It surpasses “Marty Supreme,” which made $191 million worldwide, as A24’s highest grossing film.

Paul Dano attends the premiere of "The Wizard of the Kremlin" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario
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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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