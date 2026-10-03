Tyra Banks Shares Blunt Comments About Filming ‘Halloween: Resurrection’: ‘I Have Beef’

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Tyra Banks confessed she does not look back fondly on her time filming “Halloween: Resurrection,” sharing she still has “beef” with the project nearly 25 years later.

The supermodel starred in the 2002 slasher film opposite franchise legend Jamie Lee Curtis, Busta Rhymes, Sean Patrick Thomas and Bianca Kajlich. In the movie, which was the eighth installment in the franchise, Michael Myers goes on a murderous rampage as his Haddonfield home is the setting for a livestream show.

And, as Banks told it to Entertainment Weekly, the “America’s Next Top Model” star was slated to have a notable death scene that was supposed take her career to the next level.

Per Banks, she was wary from the jump about participating in the movie, but that an agent pushed for her to do it.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that. What is it going to do for my career? I’m a model, and I need to do things that are kind of different to get this acting career that I want,’” she said. “[My agent] was like, ‘No, Josh Hartnett did ‘Halloween,’ and look what he’s doing now!’”

“So I was like, yeah, okay, this is going to do it for me,” Banks recalled. However, she ended up being disappointed by the outcome after her character Nora got limited screentime and an underwhelming death.

“Not only did it not do anything for me, they cut the damn death scene,” she said. “[I was] promised the career of Josh Hartnett, of an actor, and promised an iconic death scene that will last forever, and neither of them happened.”

Banks then quipped: “So, I have beef with ‘Halloween 8!’”

When asked point-blank whether she looks back fondly on her time making the slasher, Banks offered up a flat “no.”

“Not even a little bit,” she added. “Like, not even a tiny bit.”

“Halloween: Resurrection” was directed by Rick Rosenthal from a script from Larry Brand Sean Hood, marking the final installment of the “H20” timeline. (Yes, there are multiple “Halloween” timelines.)

While the film was a modest success, bringing in $37.6 million on a $15 million budget, it was torched by critics – with many viewing the movie as the worst entry in the franchise.