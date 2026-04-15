‘Tyrant’: Demi Moore Joins Charlize Theron and Julia Garner in Amazon MGM Culinary Thriller

Academy Award nominee Demi Moore has joined the cast of “Tyrant,” the culinary thriller from writer-director David Weil at Amazon MGM Studios. Moore is the latest addition to the ensemble led by Academy Award winner Charlize Theron and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julia Garner.

“Tyrant” will shoot in Los Angeles and receive the California film tax credit, with cameras set to roll in just a few weeks.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but “Tyrant” is said to be a high-stakes thriller set within New York City’s elite fine-dining scene. Weil wrote the screenplay, which is based on a story by Weil and Cody Behan.

The Picture Company partners Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona will produce, along with Theron and her Secret Menu partners Beth Kono and A.J. Dix. Weil will also produce with producing partner Natalie Laine Williams. Stan Wlodkowski will serve as an executive producer on the film.

Moore, whose credits include landmark films such as “Ghost,” “A Few Good Men,” “Indecent Proposal” and “G.I. Jane,” most recently starred in “The Substance,” for which she earned an Academy Award nomination.

She has since followed that with a role in the hit Paramount+ series “Landman.” Next up, she appears in Boots Riley’s “I Love Boosters,” which premiered at this year’s SXSW Film Festival to critical acclaim.

Moore is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman and The Lede Company.

Amazon MGM Studios will kick off their CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas and will preview footage from upcoming releases like “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Spaceballs 2,” “Verity” and “I Play Rocky.”

Variety first reported the news.