‘Unabomber’ Scores 24.9 Million Views on Netflix as ‘East of Eden’ Unseats ‘Monster’

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Janus Metz Pedersen’s crime drama “Unabomber” was the most-watched movie or show on Netflix during the week of Sept. 28. The movie starring Jacob Tremblay and Shailene Woodley saw 24.9 million views during the week in question, topping Netflix’s list of the most watched English-language movies during its second week on the streamer.

Last week, “Unabomber” premiered with 16.4 million views, meaning that its viewership increased by more than 51% during its second week on the streamer. The other titles that topped their respective lists didn’t even secure more than 7 million views each.

Without a doubt, the English-language list secured the most views during the week in question. The second-most-watched title was the true-crime documentary “The Widower: ’Til Death Do Us Part,” which saw 11.6 million views. That was followed by Tyler Perry’s “Doing Life” (9.3 million views), the Nate Bargatze movie “The Breadwinner” (5.3 million views) and the action movie “The Equalizer 3” (5 million views).

As for the streamer’s English-language shows Zoe Kazan’s “East of Eden” topped that particular chart, securing 6.5 million views in its first week. The series has been so successful that it’s pushed John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel back to the top of book charts.

“East of Eden” was followed by “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” which secured 5.7 million views during the week in question. Last week, “Monster” Season 4 saw a 20% increase in viewership compared to its premiere week. The anthology series was less popular during its third week on the streamer as viewership dropped 60% from its second to its third week. In its first three weeks, “Monster” Season 4 has seen over 32 million views. Over all the seasons, the series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan has secured more than 325 million views, making it one of Netflix’s biggest franchises. Netflix’s English-language TV list was then rounded out by the “A Different World” revival (5.1 million views), the competition show “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket” (4.3 million views) and the first season of “LEGO One Piece” (3.8 million views).

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” led Netflix’s list of the most-watched non-English language shows, securing 6.4 million views during the week. This was also the third week that the much discussed “Demon Slayer” movie made it onto this particular Netflix list. It was followed by the 2022 Mexican comedy “What a Father!” (2 million views), the Saudi drama “Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke” (1.8 million views), the Danish drama “The Secret Woman” (1.6 million views) and the Mexican crime action thriller “Facing El Chapo” (1.5 million views).

Finally, the Turkish psychological thriller “Not a Stranger” led Netflix’s list of non-English language shows with 5.1 million views. That was followed by the Indian drama “Shaque: Trust No One” (4.2 million views), the Spanish mystery limited series “The Final Problem” (3.2 million views), the Italian young adult show “Minerva Academy” (2.7 million views) and the Japanese drama “Plastic Beauty” (2.5 million views).