Universal Studios Hollywood Fan Fest Nights Return With New Harry Potter, Scooby-Doo and Universal Monsters Experiences

Universal Fan Fest Nights, an after-hours hard-ticket event at Universal Studios Hollywood that looks to capture the spirit of Halloween Horror Nights but for a more all-ages crowd, is back this spring for 12 nights only: April 23-25; May 1-3, 7-9, and 14-16. And we’ve got the first details on what you can expect.

Last year was the inaugural year for Fan Fest Nights and it included experiences themed around “Star Trek” (utilizing an actual Enterprise set from “Picard”), “Back to the Future” (with the actual courthouse square set from the movie transformed into a sprawling interactive space) and “Dungeons & Dragons,” with a very fun walkthrough quest. There was also an Easter egg hunt in Super Nintendo World, which ended with a cuddly encounter with Yoshi.

This year, there will be experiences themed to Scooby-Doo encountering the Universal Monsters, a “One Piece” stage show taking place in the WaterWorld building, a new “Harry Potter” experience and an updated version of the great “Dungeons & Dragons” walkthrough from 2025. Below are the first details on this year’s event, with more to come.

Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot — This all-new, immersive walk-through adventure is designed to give guests the sensation of stepping into a live-action mystery with the Scooby-Doo gang and the Universal Monsters. Guests will travel to the destination via Studio Tour tram where they have a chance to walk along a movie studio backlot with Scooby-Doo himself and his pals Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy. The exciting escapade will challenge them to solve a mystery involving the most legendary Universal Monsters in cinematic history, including Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein and Wolf Man, as they navigate portions of Universal’s world-famous outdoor film sets, from the cobblestone streets of Little Europe to the iconic Court of Miracles, the original filming locations for historic Universal horror films “Frankenstein” (1931) and “The Wolf Man” (1941).

One Piece: Grand Pirate Show — One Piece returns to Universal Fan Fest Nights, but this time as a live show extravaganza at the WaterWorld show venue. Inspired by the success of the Universal Studios Japan production, One Piece: Grand Pirate Show will invite guests to a whirlwind performance featuring a cast of One Piece fan-favorite characters. With action, comedy and chaos taking center stage, guests will be transported to the very heart of the world of One Piece – enveloped in friendship, freedom and mayhem.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — This new, unique, walk-through experience will take guests into the depths of the Forbidden Forest in search of a lost Hippogriff. With guidance from a Hogwarts Professor, they will encounter magical creatures and familiar beasts as they face a series of obstacles which will require the guests to summon their bravery and spell-casting skills to help a Hippogriff in need.

Super Nintendo World: Colorful Yoshi Celebration — This year’s Universal Fan Fest Nights introduces a vibrant, multi-colored Yoshi celebration in Super Nintendo World. This all-new adventure will welcome guests to explore the land, where they will have a chance to meet new, colorful Yoshis who can be found throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.

Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep — This fan-favorite immersive experience returns due to popular demand, along with some enhancements. Inspired by the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), this epic walk-through experience will welcome guests and fans to partake in a one-of-a-kind adventure and explore the fantastic world of D&D. Guests will join the Harpers — a heroic spy network — to foil a plot by the legendary beholder Xanathar and save the city of Waterdeep.

Tickets are on sale now with a variety of offerings available. Click here to purchase tickets.