With Fan Fest Nights, Universal Studios Looks to Take Its Halloween Horror Formula Year-Round

There’s a space just off of the main drag at Universal Studios Hollywood, the historic theme park that opened as a tourist attraction in 1964, usually used during the annual Halloween Horror Nights after-hours event that runs from August to November. From 2016 to 2020, when it closed with the rest of the park for the pandemic, it was utilized as a “The Walking Dead” attraction that operated daily.

But now, on a sunny morning in early April, it looks very different.

Instead of winding through a spooky forest, where ghouls are no doubt waiting to jump out and scare you, you are walking up to a Starfleet outpost.